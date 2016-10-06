Somerset volleyball earns two more conference victories

Senior Abbie Rivard fills a number of roles for the Spartans this season. She’s shown her setting during Saturday’s New Richmond Invitational.

The results are starting to show for the Somerset volleyball team.

The Spartans earned a pair of Middle Border Conference wins last week, defeating New Richmond on Tuesday and Amery on Thursday.

The Spartans earned a 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 win at New Richmond on Tuesday. That was followed up with a stirring 25-21, 25-20, 25-8 win on Somerset’s Senior Night over Amery.

At New Richmond, both teams struggled in the first two sets. The Spartans managed to find ways to get the job done, with the 25-20 and 25-23 wins. It was in the third set where the Spartans caught fire. The 25-14 score was just a slight indication of how the Spartans ruled that set.

“Now that was Somerset volleyball,” Spartan coach Sarah Praschak said emphatically of the third set.

Somerset had a good night at the net, using hitting balance to take control. Haley Bassett and Tori Martell led the team with five kills each.

“Tori and Haley were very good hitting to the outside and to the open seam in the block,” Praschak said.

Kaitlynn Struemke had one of the best blocking nights of her career in this match. She finished with five solo blocks and nine assists.

Praschak said one of the areas where the Spartans have improved drastically is their effort to save errant hits. She pointed to a save made by Hannah Waskosky as a turning point in the second set. Waskosky raced back to keep a ball alive that helped the Spartans earn one of the final points in the 25-23 win.

The Spartans were able to control the action against a young Amery team on Thursday. With the Senior Night hoopla, the Spartans started a bit slowly, but quickly they started to perform sharply. The hitting again was balanced, something the coaches are looking for.

“We’ve got six hitters, so we try to spread it around,” Praschak said.

Serving was a key ingredient for the Spartans. Martell, Bassett and Kat Praschak all took at least 14 serves in this match and none of them missed a serve.

Avery Gunther had a big night of blocking, with five solo blocks and three assists. Three of her blocks came on consecutive hit attempts by Amery.

“The last three weeks, she’s done a much better job of reading the hitters,” said Coach Praschak.

On Saturday the Spartans played at the New Richmond Invitational. The Spartans recorded a win against Northwestern, but were defeated by Eau Claire North, Altoona and Barron.

Praschak said Somerset’s goal for the tournament was to get the younger girls more playing time and to clean up aspects of the game as they head toward the WIAA playoffs.

The Spartans will play their final MBC match next Tuesday when they play at St. Croix Central. The Spartans will play their final match of the regular season two nights later at Boyceville.