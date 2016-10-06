New Richmond volleyball team ends week with two wins

New Richmond senior Loni Bauer drives a serve over the net when the Tigers faced Somerset last week.

The Homecoming week didn’t start well for the New Richmond volleyball team, but the Tigers were able to end their week with a pair of wins in the 2016 New Richmond Invitational.

The week for the Tigers started with Middle Border Conference losses to Somerset on Tuesday and Ellsworth on Thursday. The Tigers were defeated in their first two matches of the NRI on Saturday before finishing the day with wins over Baldwin-Woodville and Northwestern.

The end of the season is approaching rapidly for the Tigers. They play their final regular season match next Tuesday when they host Osceola. The WIAA playoffs are scheduled to begin the following Tuesday.

The week started with last Tuesday’s home match against Somerset. Both teams appeared quite nervous, with it showing mostly in their serving. Both teams had 14 missed serves. The Tigers’ misses seemed to come whenever they were starting to get some momentum rolling. That resulted in the Tigers losing 25-20, 25-22, 25-14.

“It’s pretty tough to get into a rhythm with so many missed serves,” said Tiger coach Al Getschel. “Fourteen errors to three aces, that’s not a ratio I want.”

When the Tigers were able to get the offense set up, they did have two standout hitting performances from seniors Brooke Keilen and Hanna Weinzierl. Keilen has 12 attacks and was able to produce eight kills, a .667 hitting percentage. Weinzierl had seven kills, finishing with a .308 hitting percentage.

Carly Johnson and Lisa Johnson led the Tigers in digging that night, combining for 15 digs.

The Tigers were also beaten at Ellsworth last Thursday, but it was a much more representative effort by the Tigers. Ellsworth won the match 25-15, 25-23, 25-23.

“I felt that Ellsworth won that match, not that we lost it,” Getschel said. “Ellsworth just played a little cleaner, a little better.”

Weinzierl and Keilen again led the hit parade, with Weinzierl putting down nine kills and Keilen six. Carly Johnson led the team with 14 digs, followed by Keilen and Kianna Osterbauer with seven each. Loni Bauer had four blocks to slow down Ellsworth’s big hitters.

New Richmond had leads in each of the final two sets, but Ellsworth managed comebacks to take both of them.

The Tigers started Saturday’s New Richmond Invitational by facing Barron. The Tigers took the opening set in a real battle, 31-29. Barron came back, however, to win the final two sets 25-21 and 15-10.

The coaches were trying different lineups throughout the day to get some of the younger players match time. In the second round, the Tigers lost to Rice Lake 25-22, 25-20. That moved the Tigers into the bronze bracket. They got their first win of the day against Baldwin-Woodville 25-23, 24-26, 15-6. The Tigers finished the tournament by rolling past Northwestern 25-9, 25-19.