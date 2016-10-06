St. Croix Central runners maintain their workout intensity

St. Croix Central’s Claire Moll (right) and Ellsworth’s Emma Swanson sprint toward the finish line during Saturday’s meet in New Richmond.

The New Richmond Invitational was the ending to an intense week of work for the St. Croix Central cross country team.

With the Middle Border Conference meet a week away, on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Panthers are focusing all their energies on that meet. So practicing hard all week, and not resting up for the meet, is just part of the plan for the Panthers. Saturday’s meet at New Richmond was the Panthers’ final meet before the conference meet. They’ll spend this week with more challenging practices as they gear up for next Thursday.

“After the week of practice I gave them, I thought they did great,” Central coach Bill Emery said of Saturday’s performance. The Central girls placed third and the Panther boys placed fifth at the meet.

Junior Olivia Moll gave another powerful performance, placing fourth at the meet. Her younger sister, Claire, was the Panthers’ second runner, placing 16h.

The Panthers received a boost from foreign exchange student Margaryta Chuloy, who was the team’s third runner, placing 26th. Emery said Chuloy was a track athlete in her home country and she is now learning to handle the distance of a cross country race.

Mariah Withuski also took a step forward as the Panthers’ fourth runner, placing 28th. She was followed by Courtney Carlson in 34th, Kourtney Labeause in 36th and Marie Hamlin in 52nd.

Emery said the meet also sent the girls team a message. They had beaten New Richmond in their past two meetings, but this time, the Tigers finished ahead of the Panthers.

“New Richmond came out swinging,” Emery said.

For the boys, Emery said the most encouraging effort came from Jackson Tokheim, who made a big advancement in his time in the junior varsity race.

The varsity boys were led by Michael Sauer and Will Spitzmueller, who placed 17th and 21st. Freshman Erik Collins was 29th. Sophomore Riley Hackbarth made a big move up to be Central’s fourth runner, finishing steps behind Collins in 31st.

“Riley really surprised me. He showed he can do it,” Emery said.

Derek rock was the Panthers’ fifth runner, placing 43rd as he works back from an injury.