St. Croix Central volleyball gets time to get healthy

A one-match week came at the perfect time for the St. Croix Central volleyball team.

The Panthers improved to 4-0 in the Middle Border Conference with their win at Amery last Tuesday. The win increases the Panthers’ overall record for the season to 16-5.

The Panthers won the match by scores of 25-16, 25-15, 25-13 against a young Amery team. The Panthers weren’t scheduled to play again until this Tuesday. Panther coach Mindy Widiker said many of her players have been dealing with illnesses for a week or more and this free time gave the girls a chance to concentrate on getting healthy.

The Panthers certainly looked healthy on the court at Amery. The Panthers hit the ball with authority. Outside hitters Katie Koerper and Abbie Widiker combined for 20 kills and middle hitters Claire Frankiewicz and Mia Krogseng scored with a combined 10 kills.

Setters Rachel Larson and Kalli Cress combined for 26 assists in the win.

Here’s a statistic any volleyball coach would love. The Panthers had just two serve receive errors in the match.

“That was pretty awesome,” Coach Widiker said.

Mari Buckel led a balanced digging effort for the Panthers with six. Widiker was able to get in six blocks while Frankiewicz notched three blocks.

The Panthers served up 10 aces, led by three each from Widiker and Taylor Heinrich. The contrast to that is the Panthers also missed nine serves in the three sets.

“With jump serves you’ll have a few, but we’ve got to work on that,” Coach Widiker said.

There are two matches left on the Panthers’ regular season schedule, both at home. This Thursday the Panthers host Osceola, who also began the week with a 4-0 MBC record. The Panthers conclude their season next Tuesday against Somerset.

The WIAA volleyball playoffs begin on Tuesday, Oct. 18.