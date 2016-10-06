The New Richmond girls tennis team battled through two days of cold, wet weather to capture the Middle Border Conference championship trophy.

New Richmond's Reese Jacobson (left) and Greta Bakke (right) plant a kiss on the Middle Border Conference championship trophy after the Tigers won the conference team championship last week.

All seven New Richmond entries were able to finish among the top three finishers in their flight, including four flight championships, as the New Richmond girls tennis team won the 2016 Middle Border Conference tournament last Wednesday.

The victory at the New Richmond High School courts Wednesday gave the Tigers the overall 2016 MBC championship.

Winning singles flight championships for the Tigers were Greta Bakke at one singles and Reese Jacobson at four singles. Winning doubles titles for the Tigers were Madi Storie and Sydney Hahn at two doubles and Kerrigan Storie and Emma Borgstrom at three doubles.

New Richmond’s second place finishers were Katey Eickhoff at three singles and the team of Erin Peterson and Gabby Kupke at one doubles. Mia Bakke took third place at two singles.

The tournament title came after the Tigers swept their MBC dual matches, giving New Richmond a combined 35 points for the conference season. Amery finished second with 29 points.

The Tigers have excellent talent throughout their lineup and that was the backbone of the team’s success. The success starts with Greta Bakke, who earned her second straight MBC one singles title. She faced the same opponent in the finals as last year, Baldwin-Woodville’s Kaitlyn Weyer, with Bakke winning 6-4, 6-2.

Bakke heads into the WIAA playoffs with a 21-6 record and all her losses have come against top players from around the state. Tiger coach Denise Devereux said Bakke has matured to become a state-tournament caliber player.

“She’s very business like. She’s learned what’s she’s capable of, what her strengths are. She doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” Devereux said.

Jacobson only lost a total of three games in winning her semifinal and final matches to earn the four singles title, her first conference championship. Jacobson’s win in the four singles title match locked up the team championship for the Tigers.

“Reese just stormed through,” Devereux said. “She was very focused.”

Hahn and Madi Storie were decisive in winning the two doubles title. They didn’t lose a game in defeating Ellsworth in the semifinals. In the finals, they faced an Amery team that took them to three sets the previous week. The Tigers were at the top of their games this time, winning the championship with a 6-4, 6-0 decision.

Borgstrom and Kerrigan Storie were able win easily in the three doubles semifinals, scoring a 6-0, 6-3 win over Baldwin-Woodville. But they had a battle on their hands in the finals against Amery. With improved play at the net, the Tigers were able to score 6-4, 6-4 wins.

Not all the news from the finals was joyful. Seniors Erin Peterson and Gabby Kupke were hoping to end their MBC careers was one doubles champions. They reached the finals, dispatching Baldwin-Woodville 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals. And they won the opening set in the finals against Osceola, 6-2. Osceola won the first games of the second set and momentum completely reversed, with Osceola taking the second set 6-4.

The third-set tie-break was a battle of wills that kept going back and forth. Osceola finally was able to finish off the win, 17-15.

“It was a heartbreaker. Lately they’ve been playing at such a good level,” Devereux said of her seniors.

Eickhoff opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Unity, then defeated Mondovi 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals. She faced Amery’s Bethany Marquand, who beat Eickhoff the week before, in the finals. Marquand won the first set 6-1. The Tiger coaches told Eickhoff she had to force the issue and she went on the attack, winning the second set 6-4. The third set tie-break was a frantic battle with every point playing out in a long battle. Marquand finally prevailed at 11-9.

“Katey did a nice job of sticking with what she needed to do,” Devereux said.

Mia Bakke had one of the hardest assignments this season for the Tigers as a freshman playing two singles. She won her opening match against Unity 6-0, 6-1, then lost to the eventual champion from Osceola in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-2. Bakke battled back to top Ellsworth’s Anna Olson, who had beaten her in the MBC dual match. This time time, Bakke got the win, 6-2, 7-6.

Final dual

The Tigers played their final dual meet of the season on Thursday when they hosted Hudson on a rare sunny day. That wasn’t the case for the MBC tournament, which was spread out over two days because it had to be postponed due to rain in the middle of the action last Tuesday.

The Tigers put up a good battle, but lost to Hudson 4-3. All three New Richmond wins came in singles play. Greta Bakke topped Hudson’s one singles player, 6-2, 6-4. Eickhoff earned a nice win at three singles, 6-4, 6-2. Jacobson continued her sharp play at four singles with a 6-0, 6-3 victory.