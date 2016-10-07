Scott, Myers play well at Division 2 golf sectionals

St. Croix Central’s Abby Edelman tees off on the fourth hole at the Amery Division 2 regional meet last Wednesday.

Somerset’s Grace Bauer lines up a putt during the Division 2 regional golf tournament played at Amery last Wednesday.

Things didn’t go as well as hoped for the St. Croix Central and Somerset girls golf teams at the WIAA Division 2 regional meet at Amery last Wednesday.

Both teams were able to put a positive final spin on their seasons however. Central’s Audra Scott and Somerset’s Haley Myers performed well at the Division 2 sectional meet played at Hayward on Monday.

Scott ranked second among the eight girls who were individual qualifiers into the sectional meet, finishing her round with a 99. Myers ranked fifth among the individual qualifiers, shooting a 110 score.

Central coach Chance Langeness said the sectional results gave Scott reason to be excited for next season.

“She was hitting the ball better than she has all year,” Langeness said.

The sectional also gave Myers a successful close to her season. The freshman gives the Spartans a sectional proven player for next season.

The Spartans and Panthers were among the teams that had their golf egos beaten into submission by the Amery Golf Club 18-hole test at the regional tournament. Many of the holes on the course had standing water, making them even more treacherous than usual, which is pretty treacherous. The first hole at Amery set the tone. No girl parred the hole and only two shot bogeys.

St. Croix Central and Somerset both held hopes of placing among the top four teams so they could advance to sectionals. Central finished fifth, 19 strokes out of fourth. Somerset was sixth, 11 strokes behind the Panthers.

Scott led Central at the regional, shooting a 120. Seniors Madison Villeneuve and Carolyn Morris shot 123, Abby Edelman finished at 126 and senior Sarah Phillips shot a 134.

Somerset was in the same boat. Myers played well, shooting a 56 on each nine to finish at 112. Grace Bauer finished at 122, senior Emma Westmoreland at 132, Megan Erlitz at 137 and Cora Atkins at 147.