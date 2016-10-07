New Richmond golfers outstanding at Division 1 regional meet

Senior Maddie McCann was one of two Tigers who shot an 82 at the regional tournament. She is shown during action at the Middle Border Conference tournament.

The New Richmond girls golf team is headed to the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet.

The Tigers played one of the best rounds in team history on Wednesday at the WIAA Division 1 Superior Sectional Tournament to qualify for the sectional meet.

The sectional meet will be played Monday at the Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire.

The Tigers advanced by shooting a 334 score at the Nemadji Golf Course in Superior, finishing six strokes behind Eau Claire Memorial.

The second place finish qualified the Tigers for this Monday’s WIAA sectional meet at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire.

New Richmond was led at the regional meet by freshman Jessica Hagman, who earned regional medalist honors by shooting a 75. Maddie McCann and Maggie Veenendall tied for seventh at the regional by shooting 82. Ashley Swiggum shot a 95 and Elise Kolbeck finished at 110.

The 334 score is six strokes off the team record of 328. Hagman is the second Tiger to shoot a 75, joining Veenendall who did it earlier this season. This is the first time the team had two girls shoot in the 70s in the same season. The 75 is two strokes off the school record of 73 held by Alex Wheeler.

Tiger coach Neal Ziller was bubbling over with praise for his girls after the performance in Superior. What made him most proud was the fact that the Tigers improved 18 strokes from when they played the same Superior course earlier this season.

“We’re peaking at the perfect moment,” Ziller said. “It’s the improvement factor that’s most important. I try to make that part of the culture.”

Hagman’s score was the shocker. She’s been steadily scoring in the mid-80s. She told Ziller the day before the tournament that she was finally hitting her drives straight. Ziller said Hagman put nearly all of her approach shots pin-high, leaving her with a manageable putting position.

“Jessica was on fire all day. On the back nine she was as solid as any player I’ve ever seen,” Ziller said.

McCann and Veenendall didn’t have the greatest front nines, but they tore it up on the back nine. McCann was at 43 and Veenendall 44 after nine. Veenendall shot 38 and McCann 39 on the back nine, so both could finish at 82.

Ziller said this team has improved because none of the girls settle or are satisfied with where their game is at.

“They are always looking at what they can improve on. They persevere,” he said.