ophomore Hayden Bradbury moved up to be the second runner for the New Richmond boys in Saturday’s meet.

Picture the an ideal autumn day in your mind. Now add in a few hundred high school cross country runners.

There, you have the scenario for the 2016 New Richmond Invitational.

This year’s NRI was run at the Paperjack Elementary School course on Saturday. The Tigers performed quite well, taking second place in both halves of the meet. They placed second behind two powerhouse teams, the Menomonie girls and the Hudson boys. Menomonie won the girls meet with 26 points. The Tigers took second place with 91 points, finishing 12 points ahead of Middle Border Conference rival St. Croix Central. Hudson was the boys meet champion with 18 points. New Richmond took second with 74 points, followed by Osceola with 107 points. Nine teams had full lineups in each half of the meet.

New Richmond’s girls were led by seniors Mallory Kelly and Lexi Brown. Kelly placed eighth and Brown 13th in their final home meet. The surprise of the day for the girls was sophomore Bailey Hubmer who moved up to be the team’s third finisher, placing 22nd. Amanda Johnson placed 24th and Erika Emerson 29th for the Tigers’ top five.

Tiger coach Beth Kelly, who celebrated her birthday the day of the meet, said Hubmer struggled with mechanics problems as a freshman that led to injuries.

“This year she’s been able to train more and we’re seeing the results,” Kelly said.

The Tiger boys were led by the trio of Dylan Wachter, Hayden Bradbury and Jack Pearson, who placed 11th, 12th and 13th. Wachter and Pearson have typically been running this well, but Bradbury made a big step forward to finish between the two juniors. Coach Kelly said Bradbury is something like a redshirt freshman because he missed nearly all his freshman season due to injury.

“He’s figuring out the racing part now,” Kelly said.

Mengcha Moua was the Tigers’ fourth runner, followed by Max Fore, Cole Eastep and Caleb Anton. All seven Tigers finished among the top 30 runners in the meet.

The Tigers were watching closely how they compared to the other Middle Border Conference teams at the meet. Coach Kelly was pleased that the top three Tiger boys were able to finish before Osceola’s top three. She said Osceola’s boys team is quite similar to the Tigers and she is clearly concerned about how these two teams will compare at the upcoming MBC meet.

The Tigers complete their regular season this Saturday when they run at the Old Abe Invitational in Eau Claire. That leads into the MBC meet, which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Osceola.