Somerset quarterback Nick Maitrejean (31) tries to pull away from a tackle attempt by New Richmond’s Alex Schmidt during Friday’s game.

Through the first half of every game this season, the Somerset football team has been competitive against top opponents.

It’s in the second half where games slip away from the Spartans. That happened again last Friday. Somerset trailed New Richmond 14-6 after both teams played a spirited first half. But in the second half the game got away from the Spartans, with New Richmond pulling away for a 42-6 victory.

The Spartans must win their final two games to make the WIAA playoffs. The Spartans are trying to qualify for the playoffs for the 15th straight season.

The first of the two remaining games is Somerset’s Homecoming game this Friday against Amery. The Spartans will end the season with a home game versus Baldwin-Woodville on Friday, Oct. 14.

Look at the Spartans’ losses this season. Against Menomonie, Osceola, New Richmond, St. Croix Central and Bloomer, the pattern is the same. Those are some of the best teams in this portion of the state and the Spartans gave every one of them a battle through the first half. It was in the second half of each of those games where the Spartans couldn’t maintain their opponent’s level of success.

In Friday’s game, Somerset dominated time of ball control in the first half. New Richmond scored both its touchdowns on long runs, while the Spartans’ score came after a time-consuming 71 yard drive. The touchdown was scored by Zach Schmidt, the latest Spartan to take on the fullback role after a spate of injuries at the position. Schmidt has been Somerset’s “super utility” player this season, stepping in wherever there was a need. Friday, it was at fullback. Schmidt took the role to heart, leading the Spartans in rushing on Friday.

“I thought he stepped up and brought some energy to us,” said Somerset coach Bruce larson.

The Somerset offense was able to move the ball by using double-team blocking at the point of attack, usually behind tackle Jackson Struemke and guard Ryan Himes.

“Struemke and Himes are really good at it,” Larson said. “We were getting lights out double teams.”

The Spartans had to play much of the game without lineman Charlie Belisle, who was injured while chasing down a New Richmond interception in the first half. Larson said Dominic Shelley performed capably in Belisle’s place on offense. But the Spartans couldn’t find anyone to replace Belisle in his flex role on defense.

“We’ve got two pretty nice flexes in Charlie and Hayden Berry,” Larson said.

The Spartan defensive front used stunts and twists to create openings in the New Richmond offensive line, helping the Spartans to record three quarterback sacks. But when the Spartans had missed assignments or tackles, it usually led to disaster. New Richmond scored on runs of 80, 68 and 64 yards.

Larson spoke confidently about the Spartans’ chances this week, based on his team’s effort level.

“We’ve gotten a lot better, period. Our kids are giving us everything they have,” he said.

The Spartans have some unfinished business with Amery. The Spartans lost at Amery last year, a loss that angered the Spartans at the time and has stuck with them as the low point of the 2015 season.

“Amery beat us last year. These kids want to be better than last year’s team,” Larson said.