The St. Croix Central got back to what’s worked for them in the past. And it worked very well on Friday night.

The Panthers shook off a two-game losing streak, their first two losses of the season, to run roughshod over Amery last Friday, winning 35-0.

In the two losses the Panthers had gotten away from their option roots. The number of passes and the number of pitchouts and other outside runs had been steadily increasing. After previous week’s loss at Baldwin-Woodville, the Panthers decided they needed to get back to their roots. Their roots are a pounding running game behind their big, powerful offensive line.

The Panthers are hoping the return to their winning ways will continue this week. The Panthers play at home for the first time in four weeks, facing Middle Border Conference leader Osceola. This will be the Panthers’ Homecoming game. Osceola may be undefeated, but Central coach Tony DiSalvo said he believes the Panthers can give Osceola a true battle on Friday.

“We’ve got to do what we do best. We need to do what we’re capable of,” DiSalvo said.

He said Osceola creates major challenges on both sides of the ball. The Chieftains have two standout running backs in Tanner Johnson and Ethan Ellingsworth. He said Osceola’s defense will provide a severe test for the Panther offensive line, because of the stunts and blitzes Osceola likes to utilize on defense.

The Panthers are thinking that their performance at Amery is the perfect precursor for their Homecoming battle with Osceola. The Panthers returned to their smash-mouth style of offense, featuring sophomore fullback Ryan Larson. With Larson battering away between the tackles, the Panthers were able to churn out 431 yards of offense, all via the running game. Larson led the way with 218 yards on 25 carries.

“He’s a bull,” DiSalvo said about his fullback.

Sophomore halfback Mike Steinmetz was a good complement to Larson. Steinmetz was able to get the ball to the edge, gaining 93 yards on 11 carries.

The Panthers only tried one pass play in Friday’s game. DiSalvo said that will likely get bumped up against Osceola, but the power game will remain as the hub of the offense.

Changes along the offensive line also helped the offense click. Jason Pribnow and Chris Matteson switched places on the line last week. Matteson moves to left guard, where his strength can be more of an asset. Pribnow has the mobility to get out to block linebackers from the right tackle position.

Just as important to the success at Amery was the play of the Panther defense. Amery was limited to 130 total yards as the Panthers went on the attack.

“They couldn’t run and they didn’t have time to throw,” DiSalvo said. “Our front seven did a great job.”

Leading the way was senior Cole Refsnider who had 13 tackles. He was moved to receiver on offense to give the Panthers more edge blocking ability.

“He played his best game ever on both sides of the ball. He blocked and tackled extremely well,” said DiSalvo.