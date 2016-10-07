New Richmond senior Zach Landt (3) presses the ball upfield against defense supplied by Somerset’s Austin Beasley (9) in last week’s clash.

Pete Melloy has been around since Day One of the New Richmond boys soccer program.

He better than anyone understands the importance of last Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Hudson, the current undefeated leader in the Big Rivers Conference.

“The Hudson game is really the biggest win we’ve ever had,” Melloy said. “We’ve never been the better team against the best team from the Big Rivers Conference.”

The Tigers did beat Hudson three years ago, but Melloy said Hudson was the better team that year and the Tigers were fortunate to get a win. He said this year’s win was deserved because the Tigers were the better team, controlling the action in the game. The Tigers outshot the Raiders, 14-12.

The Tigers also recorded wins against Somerset and Baldwin-Woodville last week. After starting the season 2-3, the Tigers now stand at 11-4-1. The Tigers are 6-0-1 in their last seven games, with a 1-1 tie against Eau Claire Memorial being the only blemish in that stretch. In those seven games, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 29-1.

The first half of the Hudson game was scoreless. Hudson has played some of the best teams in the state, including defeating Brookfield East, a team considered a favorite in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament bracket.

New Richmond’s Sean Flandrick scored the game’s first goal at the 51:53 mark. He got the ball 12 yards out and curled a shot into the upper right corner of the net.

“He was composed and slotted it in,” Melloy said.

The Tigers had passed the ball well throughout the game and that netted them their second goal in the 76th minute. Zach Landt threaded a pass between Hudson defenders to Flandrick, who was breaking sharply upfield. Flandrick finished the play and suddenly the Orange and Black had a 2-0 lead.

Landt also made the key defensive play of the game. It appeared that a Hudson shot was going into the net, but he flew in, kicking the ball away just before it crossed the goal line. This made the win a combined shutout for the Landt brothers, with younger brother Ryan Landt starting in goal for the Tigers.

Melloy said the younger Landt has set himself up to get some of the Tigers’ most important games.

“He doesn’t make mistakes. He’s doing a good job of making the goal smaller by cutting off angles,” Melloy said.

The quick-strike ability of the Tigers showed in last Tuesday’s 6-0 win over Somerset. In both halves, the Tigers scored twice within the first six minutes of the half. The game opened with the Tigers scored at the one minute mark. The opening goal was a gorgeous piece of passing, with Gavin Brown scoring off a feed from Tyler Blattner. Landt scored at the 3:31 mark to make the lead 2-0. Adam Schoepke scored on a penalty kick for the third goal of the opening half.

The Tigers came out with fire in the second half. Flandrick scored 45 seconds into the half an assist from A.J. Johnson. Johnson got another assist five minutes later when Croix Hare scored.

“Croix and A.J. are really linking up well,” Melloy said.

Russ Hop scored the Tigers’ final goal in the 87th minute off an assist from Max Nielsen.

The Tigers locked horns last Thursday with a Baldwin-Woodville team that has moved into the upper half of the Middle Border Conference standings. B-W pushed the Tigers, with New Richmond winning 2-0.

Both of the Tigers’ goals were the product of classic sequences of passing. Landt scored the first goal in the 43rd minute of the game. Flandrick scored in the 61st minute, after a series of one-touch passes left him with an open avenue to the B-W goal.

Melloy was clearly impressed with the B-W squad.

“That was the best conference game we’ve had, as far as playing soccer the right way,” he said.

The next two Tiger games will take place on the road. They will play at Barron on Thursday and at Osceola on Friday. The Tigers will finish the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 13, at home against Cumberland.