New Richmond’s Brandon Powers (1) eludes a Somerset defender as he runs a sweep toward the New Richmond bench during Friday’s game.

The New Richmond Tigers were like an undetonated bomb on Friday. It was just a matter of time before they went off.

The Tigers used their big play ability to break open a close game, rumbling past Somerset 42-6 in the 2016 New Richmond Homecoming game.

It took some time for the Tigers to get consistent offensive production going. But the Tigers’ big-play ability assured them of owning a lead at halftime. The Tigers scored the first touchdown of the night on an 80-yard run by senior Sam Altena. In the second quarter it was quarterback Mikah Kier who broke away, scoring from 64 yards out.

The big plays continued with the opening play of the second half when Brandon Powers returned the kickoff to the Somerset 40. It took the Tigers two plays to score, both passes from Kier to Blake Kretovics. The first covered 29 yards. The second was on an inside slant pattern, with Kier hitting Kretovics as he reached the goal line.

The Tiger defense got stronger as the night went on. Somerset took the ensuing drive to the Tiger 19 before the Tigers were able to get a stop. It didn’t take the Tigers long to get back in the end zone. Altena had carries of 25 and 32 yards and then Somerset was called for pass interference. That set up an 8-yard scoring run and suddenly the Tigers led 28-6.

Somerset was able to drive into the Tigers’ territory again, but as soon as New Richmond got the ball back, they rode another big play into Somerset territory. This time the play was made by sophomore receiver Cole Effertz. Effertz caught a quick sideline pass from Kier. As he made the catch he pivoted away from the Somerset defender. By the time he was chased down, Effertz had gained 47 yards.

The Tigers added another score midway through the fourth quarter on another big play. Altena broke a tackle at the line and was off to the races, scoring from 68 yards out.

Altena finished the night with 207 yards rushing. He now has 1,183 yards gained for the season. That’s an average of nearly 270 yards per game.

The win sewed up a place in the WIAA playoff field for the Tigers. Right now, the Tigers are on the edge between being a Division 2 or Division 3 team.

“We won’t know (which division) until the last Friday night game that week is over,” said Tiger coach Keith Badger.

Somerset tried a stunting defense similar to what Osceola used against the Tigers. Badger said the offense has to prepare to see more of this and it did handle the stunting better progressively through the game.

The defense got better in the second half. Badger said the Tigers have seen option offenses so often, the players know exactly what to do against them. One player who stood out Friday was Thomas McKinney. On several plays, he chased down the Somerset quarterback from behind on option plays before he could turn upfield.

“McKinney was a stud,” Badger said. “He was all over the field.”

Another player who stood out on both sides of the ball was Kretovics. He continues to be one of the bigger hitting safeties in the conference. He also intercepted a deep pass in the second quarter, with his long return giving the Tigers excellent field position.

The Tigers won’t be facing an option team this week. Ellsworth spreads the field, with quarterback Drake Flom leading the conference in passing yardage.

The Tigers are now alone in second place in the conference, one game behind Osceola. That’s one of several reasons the coaches are stressing the importance of this Friday’s game at Ellsworth.

“We still have to believe we’re in contention for the conference,” Badger said. “These two games are really good chances to get fine tuned for the playoffs.”