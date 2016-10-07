The New Richmond football team continued to roll on Friday night, while the Somerset and St. Croix Central gridders suffered difficult loss.

New Richmond's boys went to Ellsworth and the Tigers increased their Middle Border Conference record with a 28-14 win over the Panthers.

The Tigers were rooting for St. Croix Central to upset Osceola on Friday. It looked possible for a half. Central got the only touchdown of the first half on a 20-yard run in the second quarter. But Osceola's offensive versatility won out in the second half. The Chieftains scored three unanswered touchdowns to win 21-7.

It now appears that Somerset's string of 14 consecutive years of reaching the WIAA playoffs has ended. The Spartans lost on their home field on Friday to Amery, 21-14. Somerset drops to 2-4 in the MBC, while Amery becomes playoff eligible for the first time since 2006.