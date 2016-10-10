Twin Cities Marathon attracts large group of local runners

Among the New Richmond Running Club members who participated in Sunday's Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon or 1- Mile race were (l-r): Karen Janski, Jenny Larson, Nancy Doar, J Evans, Kesha Marson, Heather Larson, Jeremy Rose, Tiffany Leavens, Dan Wells, Jeff Johnston, Aimee Brugler and Joy Keller.

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon and the Medtronic Twin Cities 10-mile race both drew large crowds of local runners this weekend.

More than 25 runners with local ties completed the 2016 Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday with nearly 50 local runners completing the 10-mile race.

Dan Wells continues to set the pace for local marathoners. Wells, 55, completed the course in 3:15.04. That ranked him ninth in his age class in the race.

Michelle Brunshidle of Hammond was the second local finisher and the top female. She finished the race in 3:27.16.

Here is a listing of the local runners in who completed the Twin Cities Marathon, followed by a list of the local runners who completed the 10-mile race.

Twin Cities Marathon

Dan Wells M 55 New Richmond WI 3:15:04

Michelle Brunshidle F 25 Hammond WI 3:27:16

Aimee Brugler F 46 New Richmond WI 3:30:50

Lindsey Scribner F 34 New Richmond WI 3:43:40

Stacy Klinkhamer F 39 Roberts WI 3:44:13

Jeff Johnston M 62 Deer Park WI 3:46:12

Brian Burns M 43 New Richmond WI 3:46:48

Nicholas Stenske M 24 New Richmond WI 3:47:50

Kesha Marson F 34 New Richmond WI 3:50:31

Dan O'Donnell M 33 New Richmond WI 3:54:43

Joseph Evans M 59 New Richmond WI 3:56:57

Jeremy Rose M 39 New Richmond WI 3:57:59

Tiffany Leavens F 48 New Richmond WI 4:01:44

Nancy Doar F 54 New Richmond WI 4:03:24

Arthur Rutscher M 56 Somerset WI 4:06:09

Andrea Johnson F 34 Roberts WI 4:22:40

Leah Sanders F 37 New Richmond WI 4:24:42

Steve Vader M 46 Somerset WI 4:39:03

Clifford Tenner M 53 New Richmond WI 4:40:01

Megan Dant F 32 Roberts WI 4:43:27

Nicholas Beebe M 36 Baldwin WI 4:48:22

John Hopkins M 30 New Richmond WI 4:51:26

Brooke Haase F 37 Somerset WI 4:52:14

Gary Schram M 56 Hammond WI 4:55:19

Joshua Hebard M 30 Roberts WI 4:57:42

Ethan Borowick M 33 New Richmond WI 5:06:13

Megan Edwards F 31 Somerset WI 6:06:24

Twin Cities 10-mile race

Thomas Goeltl M 41 Somerset WI 1:06:06

Sean Fitzgerald M 38 New Richmond WI 1:08:14

Heather Larson F 43 Somerset WI 1:08:14

Keri Goeltl F 41 Somerset WI 1:08:57

Anna Balduc F 33 New Richmond WI 1:13:32

Amy Stevens F 40 New Richmond WI 1:16:20

Sara Rogers F 35 New Richmond WI 1:18:11

Todd Johnson M 45 New Richmond WI 1:18:21

Tera Busker F 37 Roberts WI 1:19:23

Katie Larson F 36 Somerset WI 1:20:42

Robert Higgins M 41 New Richmond WI 1:22:43

Steve Peterson M 68 Emerald WI 1:23:09

Laura Schimmel F 41 Somerset WI 1:23:54

Jenny Larson F 39 New Richmond WI 1:27:55

Valerie Webber F 34 New Richmond WI 1:28:55

Rick Nelson M 60 Star Prairie WI 1:30:08

Pam Kieckhoefer F 50 New Richmond WI 1:30:24

Steven Swanson M 65 Star Prairie WI 1:30:25

Jennifer Czischke F 34 New Richmond WI 1:31:19

Karen Janski F 42 New Richmond WI 1:31:29

Lori Jarchow F 40 New Richmond WI 1:31:32

Jamie Knutson F 42 New Richmond WI 1:31:33

Susan Johnson F 40 New Richmond WI 1:31:47

Jill Beskar F 34 New Richmond WI 1:32:36

Shawn Demulling M 42 New Richmond WI 1:34:32

Samantha Nolan F 42 New Richmond WI 1:34:48

Beth Fabbrinni F 42 Somerset WI 1:37:01

Jennifer Higgins F 36 New Richmond WI 1:38:01

Jill Fox F 39 New Richmond WI 1:39:09

Kathy Earley F 53 New Richmond WI 1:40:26

Jill Riemenschneider F 54 New Richmond WI 1:40:56

Jen Tessier F 39 Baldwin WI 1:41:05

Greta Veenendall F 40 New Richmond WI 1:44:41

Jennifer Fletch F 37 Hammond WI 1:45:00

Venessa Decosse F 38 Roberts WI 1:50:30

Lisa Riemenschneider F 51 New Richmond WI 1:53:25

Holly Wolf F 40 New Richmond WI 1:57:09

Brandy Anderson F 43 New Richmond WI 1:58:44

Jackie Kumm F 46 New Richmond WI 2:00:07

Jennifer Dietzler F 36 New Richmond WI 2:00:09

Dorinda Lambrecht F 51 New Richmond WI 2:00:48

Melissa Bjorkman F 29 Somerset WI 2:00:48

Cinara Goodrich F 35 Deer Park WI 2:04:36

Kathleen Elbert F 54 New Richmond WI 2:08:17

Connie Munn F 56 Somerset WI 2:12:01

Lisa Stenseth F 41 Star Prairie WI 2:12:47

Chad Bourdaghs M 34 Somerset WI 2:14:31

Cheryl Arcand F 50 New Richmond WI 2:15:11

Anne Thyne F 42 New Richmond WI 2:34:57