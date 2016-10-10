Search
    Twin Cities Marathon attracts large group of local runners

    By Dave Newman Today at 8:53 a.m.
    Among the New Richmond Running Club members who participated in Sunday's Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon or 1- Mile race were (l-r): Karen Janski, Jenny Larson, Nancy Doar, J Evans, Kesha Marson, Heather Larson, Jeremy Rose, Tiffany Leavens, Dan Wells, Jeff Johnston, Aimee Brugler and Joy Keller.

    The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon and the Medtronic Twin Cities 10-mile race both drew large crowds of local runners this weekend.

    More than 25 runners with local ties completed the 2016 Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday with nearly 50 local runners completing the 10-mile race.

    Dan Wells continues to set the pace for local marathoners. Wells, 55, completed the course in 3:15.04. That ranked him ninth in his age class in the race.

    Michelle Brunshidle of Hammond was the second local finisher and the top female. She finished the race in  3:27.16.

    Here is a listing of the local runners in who completed the Twin Cities Marathon, followed by a list of the local runners who completed the 10-mile race.

    Twin Cities Marathon

    Dan Wells                       M     55   New Richmond      WI       3:15:04

    Michelle Brunshidle          F      25   Hammond          WI       3:27:16

    Aimee Brugler               F      46   New Richmond      WI       3:30:50

    Lindsey Scribner           F      34   New Richmond      WI       3:43:40

    Stacy Klinkhamer          F      39   Roberts               WI       3:44:13

    Jeff Johnston                  M     62   Deer Park           WI       3:46:12

    Brian Burns                       M     43   New Richmond      WI       3:46:48

    Nicholas Stenske           M     24   New Richmond      WI       3:47:50

    Kesha Marson               F      34   New Richmond      WI       3:50:31

    Dan O'Donnell               M     33   New Richmond      WI       3:54:43

    Joseph Evans                     M     59   New Richmond      WI       3:56:57

    Jeremy Rose                       M     39   New Richmond      WI       3:57:59

    Tiffany Leavens             F      48   New Richmond      WI       4:01:44

    Nancy Doar                    F      54   New Richmond      WI       4:03:24

    Arthur Rutscher            M     56   Somerset            WI       4:06:09

    Andrea Johnson            F      34   Roberts               WI       4:22:40

    Leah Sanders                     F      37   New Richmond      WI       4:24:42

    Steve Vader                       M     46   Somerset            WI       4:39:03

    Clifford Tenner             M     53   New Richmond      WI       4:40:01

    Megan Dant                       F      32   Roberts               WI       4:43:27

    Nicholas Beebe              M     36   Baldwin              WI       4:48:22

    John Hopkins                     M     30   New Richmond      WI       4:51:26

    Brooke Haase                     F      37   Somerset            WI       4:52:14

    Gary Schram                      M     56   Hammond          WI       4:55:19

    Joshua Hebard              M     30   Roberts               WI       4:57:42

    Ethan Borowick             M     33   New Richmond      WI       5:06:13

    Megan Edwards            F      31   Somerset            WI       6:06:24

    Twin Cities 10-mile race

    Thomas Goeltl                M     41   Somerset            WI       1:06:06

    Sean Fitzgerald              M     38   New Richmond      WI       1:08:14

    Heather Larson             F      43   Somerset            WI       1:08:14

    Keri Goeltl                      F      41   Somerset            WI       1:08:57

    Anna Balduc                      F      33   New Richmond      WI       1:13:32

    Amy Stevens                      F      40   New Richmond      WI       1:16:20

    Sara Rogers                    F      35   New Richmond      WI       1:18:11

    Todd Johnson                            M     45   New Richmond      WI       1:18:21

    Tera Busker                       F      37   Roberts               WI       1:19:23

    Katie Larson                      F      36   Somerset            WI       1:20:42

    Robert Higgins               M     41   New Richmond      WI       1:22:43

    Steve Peterson              M     68   Emerald             WI       1:23:09

    Laura Schimmel            F      41   Somerset            WI       1:23:54

    Jenny Larson                     F      39   New Richmond      WI       1:27:55

    Valerie Webber             F      34   New Richmond      WI       1:28:55

    Rick Nelson                    M     60   Star Prairie        WI       1:30:08

    Pam Kieckhoefer           F      50   New Richmond      WI       1:30:24

    Steven Swanson            M     65   Star Prairie        WI       1:30:25

    Jennifer Czischke          F      34   New Richmond      WI       1:31:19

    Karen Janski                      F      42   New Richmond      WI       1:31:29

    Lori Jarchow                      F      40   New Richmond      WI       1:31:32

    Jamie Knutson               F      42   New Richmond      WI       1:31:33

    Susan Johnson               F      40   New Richmond      WI       1:31:47

    Jill Beskar                       F      34   New Richmond      WI       1:32:36

    Shawn Demulling          M     42   New Richmond      WI       1:34:32

    Samantha Nolan            F      42   New Richmond      WI       1:34:48

    Beth Fabbrinni              F      42   Somerset            WI       1:37:01

    Jennifer Higgins            F      36   New Richmond      WI       1:38:01

    Jill Fox                                 F      39   New Richmond      WI       1:39:09

    Kathy Earley                      F      53   New Richmond      WI       1:40:26

    Jill Riemenschneider         F      54   New Richmond      WI       1:40:56

    Jen Tessier                    F      39   Baldwin              WI       1:41:05

    Greta Veenendall          F      40   New Richmond      WI       1:44:41

    Jennifer Fletch               F      37   Hammond          WI       1:45:00

    Venessa Decosse           F      38   Roberts               WI       1:50:30

    Lisa Riemenschneider      F      51   New Richmond      WI       1:53:25

    Holly Wolf                      F      40   New Richmond      WI       1:57:09

    Brandy Anderson          F      43   New Richmond      WI       1:58:44

    Jackie Kumm                     F      46   New Richmond      WI       2:00:07

    Jennifer Dietzler            F      36   New Richmond      WI       2:00:09

    Dorinda Lambrecht          F      51   New Richmond      WI       2:00:48

    Melissa Bjorkman          F      29   Somerset            WI       2:00:48

    Cinara Goodrich            F      35   Deer Park           WI       2:04:36

    Kathleen Elbert             F      54   New Richmond      WI       2:08:17

    Connie Munn                     F      56   Somerset            WI       2:12:01

    Lisa Stenseth                     F      41   Star Prairie        WI       2:12:47

    Chad Bourdaghs           M     34   Somerset            WI       2:14:31         

    Cheryl Arcand               F      50   New Richmond      WI       2:15:11

    Anne Thyne                       F      42   New Richmond      WI       2:34:57

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
