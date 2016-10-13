The New Richmond volleyball team huddles before the start of its match on Tuesday against Osceola.

The New Richmond and Somerset volleyball teams will start the WIAA tournament trail on the road next week while the St. Croix Central volleyball team earned a home match in the opening round of the playoffs.

The tournament brackets were released Wednesday night by the WIAA.

New Richmond will open WIAA Division 1 regional tournament play at 7 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 20, with a match at Eau Claire Memorial. New Richmond is the 12th seed in the Division 1 regional with Memorial drawing the fifth seed. The winner of that match will play again on Saturday, Oct. 22, facing the winner of the match between Marshfield (4) and Wausau East (13).

Somerset and St. Croix Central will open action in the Division 2 regional tournament next Tuesday, Oct. 18. St. Croix Central drew the fourth seed in the regional, meaning Central will host Ellsworth, the fifth seed, at 7 p.m. on the 18th. The winner of that match will advance to the second round of regionals on the 20th. They will play at Altoona, which received a bye in the opening round after earning the top seed in the regional bracket.

Somerset received the sixth seed in the Division 2 bracket. The Spartans will start their tournament trail at 7 p.m. on Tuesday by playing at Prescott, the third seed. The winner of that match will play again on Oct. 20, facing the winner of Tuesday’s match between Bloomer (2) and Baldwin-Woodville (7).