Bakke to play Thursday at WIAA State Tennis Championships

New Richmond junior Greta Bakke, is the first Tiger girl to qualify for the state tennis tournament since 2013. She is the first Tiger junior to qualify for state in singles since the Tigers were moved to Division 1 13 years ago.

All the work put in by Greta Bakke paid off.

The New Richmond High School junior earned her first trip to the WIAA Division 1 State Tennis Championships with her play in last Tuesday’s Stevens Point Division 1 Sectional Tournament.

The 2016 WIAA state tournament will be played this Thursday through Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Bakke is the first Tiger to qualify for state since Mattie Kidder qualified in 2013.

Bakke will face an opponent she’s familiar with at the state tournament. Her opening draw is Pulaski senior Molly Plummer, who has a 25-4 record for the season. Plummer is the 13th seed in the state tournament bracket. They played in the Eau Claire Memorial tournament early in the season, where Plummer won 6-1, 6-0. Three of Plummer’s four losses have come against Bay Port’s Isabelle Lee, the second seed in the Division 1 state bracket. Bakke and Plummer are scheduled to play in the 10:30 a.m. session on Thursday.

“There’s no pressure on Greta. She can just go and play her game,” Tiger coach Denise Devereux said about drawing a seeded player in the opening round at state.

Bakke needed a win in the opening round of the sectional tournament to assure her a place in the state tournament field. She faced Ivy Packer of Rhinelander who was a 2015 state tournament qualifier. Bakke left no doubt as to which girl would be heading to Madison this year. Bakke improved her season record to 23-6 with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Packard.

Devereux said it was clear from the first points that Bakke was in charge of this match.

“She played like she believed in herself,” Devereux said. “Greta played so focused and really played well.”

In the second round at sectionals, Bakke saw what the best tennis in Wisconsin looks like. She drew defending state champion Emily Luetschwager of Stevens Point. Luetschwager has earned a Division 1 college scholarship from the University of Colorado and she showed why, defeating Bakke 6-0, 6-0.

Bakke isn’t the first Tiger to fall victim to Luetschwager in the WIAA tournaments. Three years ago, Luethschwager defeated Kidder in the sectional semifinals.

That loss moved Bakke to the third place match against Menomonie’s Hannah Peterson. These two girls are evenly matched. Bakke topped Peterson early this season, but Peterson beat Bakke last year to advance to the sectional tournament. Peterson ended with the upper hand at sectionals, winning 6-2, 6-4.

Devereux said Bakke played a bit tense in the first set. Her play was much stronger in the second set, leading to a number of prolonged points.

Devereux said most people don’t recognize the amount of hard work Bakke has put in to become a state caliber player. She’s played in a number of United States Tennis Association tournaments, traveled to Eau Claire weekly to play in the offseason and took lessons to keep advancing her skills. While Bakke has advanced her physical skills, it’s the progress made in the cerebral part of the game that has most impressed Devereux.

“She was so mentally tough this year. The only people who beat her were the very good girls,” Devereux said.