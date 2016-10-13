Somerset runners set individualized goals for MBC meet

The main focus for Somerset will be junior Anya Swanson, who has won every race she’s entered this season. Somerset coach Abby Christensen said the goal for conference is to have Swanson keep on winning.

The rest of the Spartan girls will concentrate on improving upon their previous best times.

The goals for the Spartan boys will be based on times. The Spartans have one boy, Seth Erickson, who has run a sub-19 minute race this season. New Richmond has seven runners who’ve done that, while St. Croix Central, Prescott and Osceola have three. So that leaves the Spartans lots of ground to make up at the meet. That’s why Christensen was saying that a middle of the pack finish might be more realistic for the conference meet.

The Spartans had their last competition of the regular season last Tuesday when they ran at the Amery Invitational. Swanson added another meet championship, though it was done with a different approach. Christensen said the coaches noticed Swanson seemed to be more stressed at the end of her recent races. So they tried to have Swanson concentrate on enjoying the race.

“She was smiling, she was happy,” Christensen said. “She was back to being Anya.”

Part of the relaxed attitude was not worrying about being in the lead the entire race. For much of the race, Flambeau’s Rachel Lawson held the lead. Swanson knew when to up her pace and she was still able to beat Lawson by 21 seconds.

“Even though she was behind, she was in control,” Christensen said.

Christensen said Jonna Germain and Anna Cheaney both ran encouraging races at Amery for the Spartan girls.

The coaches instructed the Spartan boys to have fun in the Amery race. It didn’t get the results they’d hoped.

“It backfired. They just ran, they didn’t race,” Christensen said.

Tanner Getschel was Somerset’s top finisher, placing 29th. Erickson was five seconds behind him, placing 31st. Freshmen Tyler Hantsbarger and Alex DeGeest placed 35th and 37th.