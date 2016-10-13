Middle Border Conference cross country meet Thursday at Osceola
Osceola will be the site for the 2016 Middle Border Conference Cross Country Championships this Thursday.
The meet will be held at the Osceola Intermediate School, 969 Education Avenue, in Osceola.
The course will open at 3 p.m. with the coaches meeting at 3:30 p.m. at the finish line. The boys race will begin at 4:15 p.m., followed by the girls race at 5 p.m. The varsity and junior varsity runners will compete in the same race. The awards ceremony will be held at 5:45 p.m.
Medals will be award to the top 14 varsity individuals in each race. The top seven runners in each varsity race will be designated as first team all-conference and the next seven runners will be second team all-conference runners.
Schools competing in the meet are Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth, New Richmond, Osceola, Prescott, Somerset and St. Croix Central.