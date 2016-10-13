The course will open at 3 p.m. with the coaches meeting at 3:30 p.m. at the finish line. The boys race will begin at 4:15 p.m., followed by the girls race at 5 p.m. The varsity and junior varsity runners will compete in the same race. The awards ceremony will be held at 5:45 p.m.

Medals will be award to the top 14 varsity individuals in each race. The top seven runners in each varsity race will be designated as first team all-conference and the next seven runners will be second team all-conference runners.

Schools competing in the meet are Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth, New Richmond, Osceola, Prescott, Somerset and St. Croix Central.