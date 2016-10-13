Somerset soccer ends regular season with pair of home games

The Spartans dropped to 1-6-2 in their last nine games with a 3-0 loss at Amery last Thursday. In those nine games, the Spartans have scored five goals. That’s in contrast to the 6-0-1 start the Spartans had this season. The Spartans were clicking on offense at the beginning of the season, with 24 goals in those seven games.

The loss at Amery was the final straw for Somerset coach Bill Roll. He decided it was time to try and beef up the team’s offense by moving defensive stalwart Josh Kelly to the attacking midfield position.

“You can’t continue to do the same thing and expect different results,” Roll said on his reasoning for the lineup changes.

Roll said the frustration of the offensive slump clearly showed in the Spartans’ play at Amery. Amery scored 11 minutes into the game on a header off a corner kick.

“It was a nice finish but we didn’t mark the guy,” Roll said.

Amery added another goal in the first half, before adding a breakaway goal in the second half.

“We didn’t play very well, very composed in the first half,” Roll said. “We played much better in the second half.”

The lineup changes began in the Amery game, with freshman Andrew Beasley brought up for his first varsity game. There were times during the game that the three Beasley brothers, Austin, A.J. and Andrew, were playing together on the right side of the field.

The Spartans played Tuesday against Barron. They will finish the regular season this Thursday and Friday with home games, facing Baldwin-Woodville in a Middle Border Conference game Thursday and Menomonie on Friday.

The WIAA regional tournaments are scheduled to begin next Tuesday. Roll said he is hoping the Spartans can get the fourth seed in the Division 3 regional bracket.