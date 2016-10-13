The Tigers will complete their regular season schedule this Thursday with a home game against Cumberland. This will be the Senior Night game for the Tigers.

The WIAA Division 2 playoff schedule will begin next Tuesday, with seeding scheduled for this weekend. New Richmond coach Pete Melloy said he is confident that the Tigers have earned the top seed in the regional tournament bracket.

The Tigers took another step toward earning the top seed when they opened last week with a 5-0 win over River Falls. The Tigers were expecting a high-energy attack from River Falls and the Tigers withstood that in the early stages of the game. Once the Tigers let the Wildcats burn down their energy, the Tigers went on the attack. Adam Schoepke was shifted from defense to forward 15 minutes into the game and he had a hand in the Tigers’ first four goals. Schoepke assisted on the first two goals, scored by Sean Flandrick and A.J. Johnson. He then scored the third goal at the 41:25 mark, as the Tigers carried a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Schoepke scored again 11 minutes into the second half. Max Nielsen scored the final Tiger goal off a long lead pass from Colton Pahnke.

Melloy said the first four goals were all the result of combination passing. He said the unselfish passing is one of the traits that makes the Tigers special this season.

“With that style of play, you can score against anybody,” Melloy said.

That theory was challenged when the Tigers played at Barron last Thursday. The Tigers dislike playing at Barron because it has a small field with a bumpy surface that inhibits their passing success. The game was scoreless until 1:02 was left on the clock. That’s when New Richmond’s Gavin Brown scored the game winner in the 1-0 victory.

Zach Landt took a corner kick, sending his pass to the center of the goal mouth. Brown dashed toward the net and was able to hammer a shot just inside the post from six yards out.

Barron came into the game undefeated and the Bears frustrated the Tigers by putting nearly their entire lineup in the defensive zone. Melloy said the Tigers did a good job of keeping their composure and staying on the attack.

The Tigers finished the week with a 9-0 win at Osceola on Friday. The big news out of this game was produced by Schoepke. Schoepke scored three goals, giving him 79 for his career. That breaks the New Richmond career scoring record of 78, which was held by Eric Miller.

Russ Hop also scored three goals in the win, with Tyler Blattner netting two goals and Flandrick one goal.