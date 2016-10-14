By placing five girls among the top 11 finishers, the Tiger girls ran away with this year's title. They finished with 31 team points, far ahead of second place Ellsworth, which finished with 76 points. Prescott and St. Croix Central both scored 101 points.

Osceola finished as the team champion in th eboys race. Osceola won the meet with 59 points, followed by New Richmond with 81, St. Croix Central with 86 and Prescott with 88.

New Richmond's Dylan Wachter and Somerset's Anya Swanson were the varsity individual champions.

Wachter and Prescott's Phillip Pena had quite a battle for the boys championship. Wachter was able to hold on for the win in 17:34, followed by Pena in 17:27.

Swanson had no trouble winning the girls MBC title. She finished the race in 19:46. New Richmond's Mallory Kelly took second place in 21:08.72.