Somerset football team finishes season Friday night

That streak has now come to an end. The Spartans needed to win the final two games of the 2016 season to advance. They lost the first of those last Friday, on their home field, in a 21-14 setback against Amery.

Amery is going the opposite direction. With Friday’s win, Amery has qualified for the WIAA playoffs for the first time since the 2006 season.

Somerset coach Bruce Larson was ready to take the blame for this season’s failure to reach the playoffs.

“Ultimately, that falls on me. It’s our job to get results and we’re not getting them. We need to do things a lot better than we are now because we’re not getting the desired results,” Larson said.

From the look at the statistics from Friday, it’s amazing that the Spartans were in a position to win this game in the final minutes. Somerset’s defense struggled to stop Amery all night. The Warriors gained 237 yards on the ground and another 155 through the air. Somerset finished with 175 total yards.

Amery drove down the field on the opening possession of the game. The Spartans were able to answer right back. That was largely due to an excellent kick return from Jack Peterson, giving the Spartans the ball at the Amery 40. The Spartans were forced to punt, but Peterson struck again, intercepting an Amery pass. Peterson’s development has been one of the few bright spots for the Spartans this season.

A 15-yard run by fullback Zach Schmidt set up the Spartans’ first score, a two-yard blast by Schmidt.

Amery struck again with 3:52 left in the second quarter on a 59-yard pass down the sideline to go ahead 14-6.

The Spartans tied the score on their only pass completion of the night. Quarterback Bennett Baillargeon found Peterson open down the right sideline, hitting him at the Amery 25. Peterson broke one tackle there, then outran another Amery defender to the goal line. The two-point conversion run by Peterson tied the score at 14-14.

It only took Amery two plays to score the deciding touchdown. On the second play of the third quarter, Amery halfback Lance Waalen broke through the Somerset defense for a 72-yard touchdown.

Amery had the field position advantage through most of the second half, but the Spartans got a break late in the fourth quarter. Amery’s center snapped the ball beyond the reach of the Amery punter, giving Somerset the ball at the Amery 25. Somerset went backward from there however, ending the possession at the Amery 49 after a penalty and two quarterback sacks.

The loss leaves the Spartans with a 2-6 record and a 2-4 mark in the Middle Border Conference. The Spartans finish their season this Friday with a home game against Baldwin-Woodville. The Blackhawks are also out of playoff contention with a 2-4 conference record.