Central had a chance to put themselves into the playoffs last Friday and for a half they were the better team in the clash with undefeated Osceola. But the breaks that went the Panthers’ way in the first half went against them in the second half. Osceola was able to score 21 unanswered points to topple the Panthers 21-7. With the win Osceola locks up a share of its second straight Middle Border Conference championship. The Chieftains have now won 21 games in a row.

The defenses ruled the action in the opening quarter on Friday as each team was limited to one first down in the first 12 minutes of action.

The first big play of the game was provided by Central defensive end Trevor Nelson. Nelson pulled the ball out of the grasp of Osceola’s Ethan Ellingsworth. Nelson’s fumble recovery at the Osceola 31 gave the Panthers prime field position.

“Trevor played well. He’s really a headache for teams,” said Central coach Tony DiSalvo.

Osceola was blitzing the Panthers all night and the Panthers made them pay on the opening touchdown of the game. Panther quarterback Collin Nelson took a keeper up the gut and broke into the clear, with the Osceola linebackers all having blitzed into the Panther backfield. Nelson scored on a 20-yard run and Ryan Larson’s extra point kick put the Panthers ahead 7-0. It’s the first time this season that Osceola has trailed in a game.

Central’s defense kept stuffing the Osceola offense and the Panthers were able to start a drive late in the second quarter. Several nice runs from halfback Mike Steinmetz, including a 35-yarder, took the ball to the Osceola 20. That’s where the Panthers panicked. Two straight penalties and a quarterback sack moved the ball back to the Osceola 29. The coaches elected to have Larson try a 46-yard field goal, but the kick barely reached the goal line.

The momentum gradually swung in Osceola’s favor in the third quarter. Osceola clearly wanted to get the ball into the hands of Ellingsworth, one of the quickest players in the conference. He gained 25 yards on a quick swing pass, setting up a 10-yard touchdown run by Osceola quarterback Brett Carlson that tied the game.

The first play after the kickoff permanently swung the momentum Osceola’s way. The Panthers fumbled, with Osceola recovering at the Central 25. The Panther defense tried to hold, but Carlson scored on a fourth down quarterback sneak to give Osceola the 14-7 lead.

By the fourth quarter, Osceola’s linemen were clearly winning the battle up front, especially when the Chieftains had the ball. Osceola started a 67-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter that put the game away. Mixing runs by Carlson and sweeps by the Chieftain halfbacks, Osceola marched through the Central defense. Carlson scored on another keeper with 2:15 left in the game to make the lead 21-7.

This game showed Osceola’s offense is more versatile than advertised. Central held Osceola fullback Tanner Johnson to 25 yards, but other Chieftains stepped up, particularly Carlson.

The defensive standout for Central was Refsnider, who roamed sideline to sideline in an effort to limit Ellingsworth’s impact. He finished the game with 15 tackles and Nelson ranked second on the team with eight tackles.

If the Panthers win Friday, they’ll likely be placed in a Division 4 sectional bracket. Among the teams that would likely be included in the bracket are Osceola, Amery, Northwestern, Altoona and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau. The sectional brackets will be announced by the WIAA some time over the weekend.

DiSalvo said the Panthers will need to control momentum better this Friday at Prescott and in any playoff game they might draw.

“You can’t play 28 minutes, you’ve got to play a full 48 minutes,” he said. “This (Friday’s game at Prescott) is our playoff game.”