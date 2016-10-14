The Tigers can’t overlook Amery either. The Warriors have been the surprise of the MBC this season. They are 4-2 and an Amery win would move them into a tie with the Tigers in the final MBC standings. Amery’s win over Somerset on Friday put the Warriors into the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

New Richmond coach Keith Badger said Amery is a dangerous team right now.

“They’re gritty, they find ways to win,” Badger said. “They’re fired up. They’ll be highly motivated.”

The Tigers are used to playing motivated teams. Ellsworth needed a win Friday to keep its playoff hopes alive. Ellsworth came at the Tigers with a six-man defensive front, plus their linebackers crowding the line to take away the running game. Ellsworth was playing man-to-man defense against the Tiger receivers.

Neither offense made any progress in the first quarter, with the Tigers having one possession end on an interception. In the second quarter the Tigers began to figure out the Ellsworth defense, driving the length of the field for the opening touchdown by Sam Atlena.

Ellsworth answered right back on a 55-yard touchdown run by Jacob Sigler. He was one of several Panthers who made an impression on the Tiger coaching staff.

“They had a lot of talent all over the field,” Badger said.

The Tigers took advantage of Ellsworth’s man coverage in the secondary to build a 14-7 lead before halftime. Blake Kretovics lined up in the right slot. When his defender slipped, quarterback Mikah Kier lofted a pass to a wide open Kretovics for a 37-yard touchdown.

The second half opened with another Tiger drive. Again the Tigers took advantage of single coverage, with Kier finding Noah Powers for a 21-yard pass. That set up Altena’s second touchdown. This came on a four-yard sweep, where he had a convoy of blockers in front of him, including Powers, fullback Isaac Karpenske and linemen Tom McKinney and Charlie Tornio.

Special teams set up the final Tiger touchdown. Nick Johnson partially blocked an Ellsworth punt. Kretovics caught the ball and carried it inside the Ellsworth 20. Two plays later Kretovics had the ball again, scoring on a 15-yard pass from Kier. The pass was purposely placed high, with Kretovics using his leaping ability to snare the pass above the reach of the shorter Ellsworth defender.

The Tigers had an almost even split in offensive production in this game. They rushed for 146 yards, with Altena accounting for 125 of those yards. Kier completed 9-17 passes for 142 yards.

New Richmond’s pass defense had an exceptional night. Ellsworth quarterback Drake Flom entered the game as the conference’s leading passer. He was only able to complete one of 14 passes against the Tiger defense.

Kicking has been a challenge for the Tigers this season. The coaches went to the Tiger soccer team looking for volunteers to take over the job. Several tried out, with two soccer players now splitting the kicking duties. Sean Flandrick went 4-4 on extra point kicks while Colton Pahnke produced the first touchback on a kickoff for the Tigers this season.