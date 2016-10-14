New Richmond went to Amery and destroyed the Warriors, 48-0. New Richmond scored on its five possessions of the first quarter to lead 34-0 at the end of the quarter.

The destruction was led by New Richmond senior running back Sam Altena. He became the Tigers' all-time leading rusher during the game. He broke the record that had been held by Travis Gibson for more than two decades. Altena scored five touchdowns in the Tiger win, with Michael Skoyen and Brandon Powers also hitting paydirt.

St. Croix Central needed a win against winless Prescott to secure a spot in the playoffs. The Panthers took care of that, winning 53-12. The Panthers led 28-0 at halftime, fueled by long touchdown runs from Alec Fischer and Mike Steinmetz.

For Somerset, the season ground to an end on Friday. The Spartans lost on their home field, 34-22. The Spartans finish the season with a 2-7 record.

Osceola finished as undefeated Middle Border Conference champions with a 55-27 win over Ellsworth. Osceola is the first team to go undefeated through two straight MBC seasons since Somerset did it in 2004 and 2005.

The WIAA state football playoffs are scheduled to be announced somewhere around the midway on Saturday.