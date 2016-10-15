New Richmond, SCC football teams draw opening round home playoff games
The New Richmond and St. Croix Central football teams will both open the WIAA state football playoffs with home games next Friday.
New Richmond drew the third seed in the third seed in the Division 3 Group A bracket. The Tigers (7-2) will open the playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. against Medford. Medford (5-3) was one of three teams that tied for the championship of the Great Northern Conference, while New Richmond finished in second place in the Middle Border Conference. The Tigers defeated Medford 21-7 in Level 3 of the 2015 WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
St. Croix Central will open play at home next Friday against Northwestern at 7 p.m. Central received the fifth seed in the Group A bracket for Division 4, with Northwestern receiving the fourth seed. Central finished the regular season with a 6-3 record, tying for third place in the Middle Border Conference. Northwestern finished at 7-2, tying for the Heart O'North Conference championship, along with Hayward and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Here are the Division 3 and Division 4 brackets for the local area:
Division 3
Group A:
Game 1: Merrill (#8) at Rice Lake (#1) @Rice Lake - Friday, 07:00 PM
Game 2: La Crosse Logan (#5) at Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles (#4) @Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles - Friday, 07:00 PM
Game 3: Medford (#6) at New Richmond (#3) @New Richmond - Friday, 07:00 PM
Game 4: Sparta (#7) at Onalaska (#2) @Onalaska - Friday, 07:00 PM
Division 4
Group A:
Game 1: Altoona (#8) at Osceola (#1) @Osceola - Friday, 07:00 PM
Game 2: Northwestern (#5) at St. Croix Central (#4) @St. Croix Central - Friday, 07:00 PM
Game 3: Nekoosa (#6) at West Salem (#3) @West Salem - Friday, 07:00 PM
Game 4: Amery (#7) at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (#2) @Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau - Friday, 07:00 PM