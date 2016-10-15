St. Croix Central will open play at home next Friday against Northwestern at 7 p.m. Central received the fifth seed in the Group A bracket for Division 4, with Northwestern receiving the fourth seed. Central finished the regular season with a 6-3 record, tying for third place in the Middle Border Conference. Northwestern finished at 7-2, tying for the Heart O'North Conference championship, along with Hayward and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

Here are the Division 3 and Division 4 brackets for the local area:

Division 3

Group A:

Game 1: Merrill (#8) at Rice Lake (#1) @Rice Lake - Friday, 07:00 PM

Game 2: La Crosse Logan (#5) at Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles (#4) @Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles - Friday, 07:00 PM

Game 3: Medford (#6) at New Richmond (#3) @New Richmond - Friday, 07:00 PM

Game 4: Sparta (#7) at Onalaska (#2) @Onalaska - Friday, 07:00 PM

Division 4

Group A:

Game 1: Altoona (#8) at Osceola (#1) @Osceola - Friday, 07:00 PM

Game 2: Northwestern (#5) at St. Croix Central (#4) @St. Croix Central - Friday, 07:00 PM

Game 3: Nekoosa (#6) at West Salem (#3) @West Salem - Friday, 07:00 PM

Game 4: Amery (#7) at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (#2) @Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau - Friday, 07:00 PM