Cichy was named as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Here is the link to the Badgers' story on the award:

http://www.buckys5thquarter.com/2016/10/17/13305058/wisconsin-football-j...

It was also announced this week that Cichy is listed as one of the linebackers on the Sports Illustrated Mid-Season All-American team.

Here is link to that story:

http://www.si.com/college-football/2016/10/18/2016-midseason-all-america...