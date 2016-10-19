Update: Somerset's Jack Cichy receives Big Ten football honor; also named to Sports Illustrated Mid-Season All-American team
Somerset native Jack Cichy was outstanding for the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday against Ohio State. His play has earned Big Ten recognition.
Cichy was named as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
Here is the link to the Badgers' story on the award:
http://www.buckys5thquarter.com/2016/10/17/13305058/wisconsin-football-j...
It was also announced this week that Cichy is listed as one of the linebackers on the Sports Illustrated Mid-Season All-American team.
Here is link to that story:
http://www.si.com/college-football/2016/10/18/2016-midseason-all-america...