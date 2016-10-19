Search
    Update: Somerset's Jack Cichy receives Big Ten football honor; also named to Sports Illustrated Mid-Season All-American team

    By Dave Newman Today at 11:00 a.m.
    Jack Cichy

    Somerset native Jack Cichy was outstanding for the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday against Ohio State. His play has earned Big Ten recognition.

    Cichy was named as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

    Here is the link to the Badgers' story on the award:

    http://www.buckys5thquarter.com/2016/10/17/13305058/wisconsin-football-j...

    It was also announced this week that Cichy is listed as one of the linebackers on the Sports Illustrated Mid-Season All-American team.

    Here is link to that story:

    http://www.si.com/college-football/2016/10/18/2016-midseason-all-america...

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
