Somerset, the sixth seed, upset Prescott, the third set, in four sets on the Cardinals' home court. Somerset won the match 25-22, 25-23, 33-35, 25-16.

St. Croix Central, the fourth seed, had to produce major comebacks in the fourth and fifth seeds to take out Ellsworth, the fifth seed. Central earned the win on scores of 21-25, 26-24, 15-25, 29-27 and 15-11.

Somerset and Central will resume their tournament schedules on Thursday. Central will play at Altoona, the top seed in the regional bracket. Somerset will play at Bloomer, the second seed.

New Richmond will also be in action on Thursday. The Tigers are the 12th seed in the Division 1 sectional bracket and they'll play at Eau Claire Memorial, the fifth seed.