Unfortunately, appeared to use up all of its energy winning that third set of a 25-22, 25-23, 33-35, 25-16 loss to Somerset in the first round of a WIAA Division 2 match on Tuesday night.

Prescott faced match point several times in the third set, but continued to give itself a fighting chance.

“The way that we fought for the game that we did win, like we took it to 35 points: that’s insane,” senior Cassie Janovec said. “There were so many times where it was game-point for Somerset, but we kept fighting. I feel like that shows how we were as a team and I’m definitely going to miss them.”

Prescott had the momentum and if the Cardinals were going to mount a comeback it was going to come with a head of steam.

Instead, the Spartans (14-13 overall) opened the fourth set with a 9-2 run and took all of the wind out of Prescott’s sails.

“I feel like we lost all of our momentum and I don’t know why,” Janovec said.

Added sophomore setter Allie Murphy: “It took so much energy. It was hard to come back for that fourth game with the same fire. We finally did it, but we had to keep going. It was hard. We just couldn’t keep that momentum.”

Coach Patti Tulip said she was proud of the effort that the team played with and said this was indicative of the season that the Cardinals (9-12) had.

“These girls have a lot of heart. They’ve had ups and downs. They can have some extreme highs and then they can just have a few lows,” Tulip said. “These games were all close.

“We knew it would be tough. We didn’t have an easy game in regionals at all, so we knew we would have to fight. To go to 35, you can’t beat it. They didn’t give up and I’m proud of them.”

St. Croix Central 3, Ellsworth 2

The Panthers forced St. Croix Central (17-8 overall) to score more than 25 points to beat them in two sets, but fell to the Panthers on the road, 21-25, 26-24, 15-25, 29-27, 15-11. Ellsworth finished the season with a 12-7 overall record.

DIVISION 3

Fall Creek 3, Spring Valley 1

The sixth-seeded Cardinals (7-13 overall) lost 27-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23 to the Crickets (20-15).

DIVISION 4

Clear Lake 3, Elmwood 1

The Raiders (7-13 overall) had their season ended on the road against the Warriors (17-6). Elmwood took the third set 25-23, but lost the other three, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17.

Turtle Lake 3, Plum City 0

The Lakers (22-7) earned a 25-18, 25-12, 25-16 victory over the Blue Devils (3-13).