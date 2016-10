Somerset's Gaelin Elmore featured in University of Minnesota story

Somerset's Gaelin Elmore overcame an incredibly difficult upbringing to become a standout athlete and student.

The University of Minnesota has done an outstanding feature on his life and how the people of Somerset rallied to give him a place he can always call home.

Here is the link to the story: http://www.skiumahmagazine.com/home/2016/10/17/gaelin-elmore

Dave Newman Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years. DNewman@rivertowns.net (715) 243-7767 x242