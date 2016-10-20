Somerset finishes the regular season with a 9-8-2 record. They finished the Middle Border Conference with a 2-3-3 record, putting them in fifth place among the nine MBC teams The Spartans will begin WIAA Division 3 tournament play this Thursday, hosting Ashland at 4 p.m. The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to Saturday’s regional final, which will likely be against Amery.

Somerset faced Ashland in the Spartans’ second game of the season, with Somerset winning 4-3. Ashland currently has a 5-11-2 record.

The Spartans are coming off a game that could have huge ramifications for them. In the previous 12 games, the Spartans had scored eight goals. The Spartans are hoping the drought is over.

“We had a fantastic start. It was a pleasant surprise,” Somerset coach Bill Roll said of the first half of Friday’s game.

The goal that resuscitated the Somerset offense came from an unlikely source. Friday was the Spartans’ Senior Game, with all of the seniors playing the first half. Four minutes into the game, the Spartans drew a corner kick. Sam Linden redirected the ball past the Menomonie keeper for his first varsity goal.

Within minutes, the Spartans had expanded the lead to 3-0. Nathan Sandy got the second goal off a feed from Austin Beasley. Midway through the seventh minute, Josh Kelly scored off a penalty kick.

James Clute scored in the 24th minute and the Spartans carried the 4-0 lead into halftime. Menomonie scored off a penalty kick 90 seconds into the second half, but the Spartans didn’t waver. They scored twice in the final eight minutes. Kelly scored on his second penalty kick of the night. Clute scored his second goal of the night with 30 seconds left in the game off an assist from Kelly.

Roll said he was pleased to see his team playing with high intensity right to the final seconds of the game. He said the strong play began during the second half of Thursday’s 2-0 loss to Baldwin-Woodville. The Spartans got a red card midway through the first half and had to play one man short for the rest of the game.

“We played tough. We didn’t give up because we were down a man,” Roll said.

The Spartans also played much better in the second half of their game last Tuesday, a 7-2 loss to Barron. All three of last week’s games were home events for the Spartans. The Spartans started slowly, allowing Barron to build a 5-0 lead by halftime. The Spartans were much more competitive in the second half, playing the Bears even.

Roll said one of the reasons for the improvement was moving Sam Woods to stopper. Roll said Woods excels at shadowing opponent’s top scorers because of his speed and intensity.