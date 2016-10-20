2017 season has already begun for the Somerset football team

The only thing that’s changed is the focus. The Spartans are done focusing on the 2016 season. They’ve now turned their attention fully to the 2017 season.

The 2016 season ground to an end on Friday night when the Spartans lost on their home field to Baldwin-Woodville, 34-22.

The Spartans were able to be competitive through halftime of most games this season and that was the case again Friday, trailing 21-14 at the break. But the Spartans did not have the durability to carry that into the second half. They were outscored 35-0 in the third quarter of games this season.

The first B-W touchdown came after the Spartans had three chances to get a first down needing short yardage, yet they were turned back short of the first down all three times. B-W struck back quickly on a 36-yard touchdown pass.

The Spartans struck right back with a scoring drive, after a long kickoff return by Jack Peterson put them in good position. A 21-yard run by fullback Zach Schmidt moved the ball into B-W territory. The Spartans scored on the first play of the second quarter. Quarterback Nick Maitrejean hit Schmidt in the flat with a pass. Schmidt broke a tackle at the 20 and went untouched from there for a rare Spartan touchdown pass, covering 26 yards.

After B-W scored to take a 13-8, the Spartans caught a break. B-W fumbled a punt, giving Somerset the ball at the B-W 26. The Spartans scored on the next play. Peterson took a toss, sweeping left, where a wall of blockers was set up. He cut around the wall and went untouched for the score, putting Somerset in front 14-13.

B-W rushed the ball upfield, scoring with :08 left in the half on a 33-yard Hail Mary pass.

The Spartans did little in the second half. B-W built up a 34-14 lead before Maitrejean broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the game.

Somerset coach Bruce Larson said Saturday that the team was ready to put 2016 behind it.

“The best thing we can do is start today,” Larson said. “We obviously have a lot of work to do to get where we want to be.”

The anguish was clear in Larson’s voice as he talked about how the coaches are going to review everything the team does to prepare for each season.

“It has got to get better. It has to. It’s not as much what you do, it’s how you do it,” he said, saying the off-season worked well in the past for the numerous former Spartans who have gone on to successful college football careers. “The worst reason to go into a weight room is to get your name checked off a list. It’s not the mark (on the list) that makes you better, it’s the work that gets you better.”

The Spartans had a number of off-field issues that affected on-field performance and Larson said that needs to be addressed.

“We have to start the season with everyone eligible. Successful programs are the by-product of doing things right. Things don’t change overnight, but they do have to change,” he said.