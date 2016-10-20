The Panthers will host Northwestern at 7 p.m. this Friday in the opening round of the playoffs. Northwestern is the fifth seed, despite finishing as a tri-champion in the Heart O’North Conference with a 6-1 record.

St. Croix Central coach Tony DiSalvo was the first coach to speak at the seeding meeting and he made quite a convincing case. All he had to do was to point to the 2015 playoffs. Teams from the MBC went 10-3 in the playoffs last year. Two of the losses came against other MBC teams and the third was against an eventual state champion. The MBC produced a state champion in 2015 (Osceola), had another team lose in the state semifinals (New Richmond) and another lose in the state quarterfinals (Central’s loss to Osceola).

DiSalvo also had comparable games against Northwestern. Both teams played Osceola, with Northwestern losing 47-0, while Central and Osceola were tied 7-7 in the third quarter, with Osceola winning 21-7.

DiSalvo said this is not the same style Northwestern team fans in the area are accustomed to seeing. For years Northwestern was a wishbone team, but they’ve changed to a spread offense this season. DiSalvo said Central’s offense will be a challenge for Northwestern.

“They don’t see a lot of veer, midline or triple (option). You don’t prepare for that in one week,” DiSalvo said.

The Panthers looked playoff ready at Prescott on Friday. The Panthers could almost score at will, rushing for 546 yards against the winless Cardinals. The Panthers gained the yardage on 37 carries, an astronomical 14.8 yards per carry.

Sophomores Mike Steinmetz and Ryan Larson were both 100-yard rushers in the game. Steinmetz has been emerging rapidly as a big play back. He took the next step on Friday, rolling up 199 yards on 10 carries, including a 45-yard touchdown run.

Larson finished the night with 116 yards on 11 carries. That total lifted him over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.

In the fourth quarter the coaches even let senior lineman Nick Jones get a chance at running back. Jones carried the ball three times, scoring a 10-yard touchdown on his final carry.

The scoring was well distributed for the Panthers. Alec Fischer scored the team’s first two touchdowns, the first coming on a 50-yarder. Sophomore quarterback Austin Kopacz scored on a 60-yard run in the fourth quarter.