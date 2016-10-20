The Tigers finished their regular season and their MBC schedule last Thursday with a home game against Cumberland, one of the weaker teams in the MBC. The Tigers rolled to a 10-0 victory. That gave them a 7-1 record in the MBC, which tied them with Amery for the 2016 conference title.

In their eight MBC games, the Tigers outscored their opponents 43-3. The Tigers have not allowed an opponent to score in their last nine games and they have only allowed one opponent goal in their last 11 games. In that stretch the Tigers are 10-0-1. For the season the Tigers’ record stands at 15-4-1.

The outstanding record has earned the Tigers the top seed in the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament bracket. The Tigers will begin regional play this Thursday when they host the Menomonie Mustangs at 4 p.m. Menomonie is the eighth seed in the bracket. If New Richmond wins Thursday, the Tigers will host the second round game at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The opponent will be the winner of Thursday’s game between fourth seed La Crosse Logan and fifth seed Holmen. The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the sectional semifinal, which will be played on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The win over Cumberland came on Senior Day for the Tigers. Tiger coach Pete Melloy had all 10 of his seniors play the first half, rolling up a 7-0 lead by the halftime break.

“It was emotional,” Melloy said of seniors in the game. “It was sinking in that this was our last regular season game.”

Melloy said the emotion shown in that game is a good indicator that the Tigers are committed for the playoffs.

“I could tell they have the right mindset and mentality to make a good run (in the playoffs). We’re trending in the right direction. We need to continue to do what we’re doing,” he said.

Scoring goals for the Tigers Thursday were Kyle Rachner, Adam Schoepke and Russ Hop with two each, and Ryan Jansen, Nick Cheslock, Sean Flandrick and Blake Johnson each scoring once.

While the Tigers have defeated several of the teams in the regional bracket during the regular season, Melloy said his players have been around soccer long enough to know that they can’t expect those results to automatically carry over.

“It’s playoff time, and everything changes. The speed of the game is faster, the intensity is higher,” he said.

Melloy said the team’s playoff experience should also be helpful. The Tigers played in big games in each year of the playoffs and the seniors were part of the team that reached the sectional championship game in their freshman season.