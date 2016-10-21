All three local volleyball teams were in action in the WIAA playoffs on Thursday and all three were eliminated with playoff losses.

The New Richmond soccer team dominated control of the ball in defeating Menomonie 4-0 in the opening round of Division 2 tournament action on Thursday. A.J. Johnson scored the first Tiger goal, followed by two from Adam Schoepke and one from Blake Johnson.

The Tigers, the top seed in the region, will play at home on Saturday in the Division 2 regional final game. The opponent in the 1 p.m. game will be La Crosse Logan. Logan, the fourth seed, advanced by defeating Holmen 2-0 on Thursday.

Somerset couldn't get its offense going in the Division 3 opener on Thursday. The Spartans, the fourth seed, lost on their home field to Ashland, the fifth seed, 2-0. Ashland will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday against Amery, which defeated Spooner 7-0 on Thursday.

The New Richmond volleyball team had a tough assignment in the opening round of the WIAA Division 1 regional bracket on Thursday, playing at Eau Claire Memorial. The Old Abes came away with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-16 win over the Tigers. Memorial will play at Marshfield in Saturday's regional final.

The Somerset volleyball team pulled off an upset in the opening round of Division 2 action on Tuesday, but the Spartans couldn't get another upset on Thursday. The Spartans, the sixth seed, lost at Bloomer, the second seed. The scores were 26-24, 25-18, 19-25 and 25-11. Bloomer will play at Altoona at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Division 2 regional final.

Altoona advanced by defeating St. Croix Central on Thursday. Central, the fourth seed, had defeated Ellsworth on Tuesday. Central came out firing on Thursday, winning the opening set 25-20. Altoona then took the next three sets, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17.

Football takes center stage on Friday with the opening round of WIAA playoffs. New Richmond will host Medford in Division 3 action while St. Croix Central hosts Northwestern in a Division 4 clash. Both games start at 7 p.m.

The cross country runners will all be in action this weekend. Somerset and St. Croix Central will run at the Division 2 sectional meet at Rice Lake on Friday. New Richmond will run at the Division 1 Chippewa Falls sectional meet on Saturday.