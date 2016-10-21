Altena sets New Richmond football career rushing record

On Friday at Amery, Altena rushed for 232 yards and five touchdowns. That eruption lifted Altena to the top of the Tigers’ all-time rushing records. Altena now has 3,711 career rushing yards. Travis Gibson previously held the record of 3,620, completed in the 1993 season.

Altena also has a shot at breaking another of Gibson’s records. With the yardage he gained on Friday, Altena now has 1,533 yards this season. Gibson holds the single season Tiger rushing record with his 1,734 yards in his senior season.