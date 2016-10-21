The St. Croix Central football team also advanced, but had a battle on its hands, defeating Northwestern 35-20 in Division 4 playoff action.

There was also major news out of the Division 2 cross country sectional held at Rice Lake on Friday. Somerset and St. Croix Central both have runners advancing to next Saturday's state championships at Wisconsin Rapids.

Somerset's Anya Swanson earned the individual championship at the girls sectional race. Swanson won in a time of 19:08, finishing 31 seconds ahead of second place finisher Amy Wallis of Ashland.

St. Croix Central's girls achieved team history at the sectional meet. For the first time, the Panther girls have qualified as a team for the state championships. The Panthers took second place in the team competition with 86 points. Northwestern won the team competition with 84 points.

The Panthers were led by Olivia Moll, an incredible story herself. A week after collapsing during the Middle Border Conference championships, Moll ran a superb race, finishing as the third individual. Her younger sister, Claire, was the Panthers' second finisher, taking 14th. She was followed by foreign exchange student Margaryta Chuloy, who placed 19th. Mariah Withuski took 22nd and Courtney Carlson 28th to complete the Panther top five.

Osceola's boys will also be competing at state, after taking second place in the boys sectional race. Northwestern completed a sweep, also winning the boys team title. The only other Middle Border Conference runner to qualify for state was Prescott's Phillip Pena, who placed fourth in the boys race.

There is action set for Saturday as well. The New Richmond boys soccer will host La Crosse Logan in the Division 2 regional final at 1 p.m. The New Richmond cross country team will be competing at the Chippewa Falls Division 1 sectional meet, which also starts at 1 p.m.