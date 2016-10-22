Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    New Richmond boys soccer wins WIAA regional championship

    By Dave Newman Today at 3:16 p.m.

    Croix Hare's goal off a corner kick at the 24:34 mark ended up being the only goal scored as the New Richmond boys soccer won the WIAA Division 2 regional championship game on Saturday afternoon at the New Richmond High School soccer field.

    New Richmond dominated the action in Saturday's game, but could only get the one goal in the 1-0 win over La Crosse Logan. The Tigers advance to the WIAA sectional semifinal, which they will host next Thursday. They will face the winner of the game between River Falls and Onalaska, which is being played at Onalaska on Saturday night.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolTigerssoccerprep
    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
    Advertisement
    randomness