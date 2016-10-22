New Richmond boys soccer wins WIAA regional championship
Croix Hare's goal off a corner kick at the 24:34 mark ended up being the only goal scored as the New Richmond boys soccer won the WIAA Division 2 regional championship game on Saturday afternoon at the New Richmond High School soccer field.
New Richmond dominated the action in Saturday's game, but could only get the one goal in the 1-0 win over La Crosse Logan. The Tigers advance to the WIAA sectional semifinal, which they will host next Thursday. They will face the winner of the game between River Falls and Onalaska, which is being played at Onalaska on Saturday night.