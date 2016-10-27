Lack of scoring ends Somerset boys soccer season

The Spartans were seeded fourth and got to play at home, but their continued scoring problems led to a 2-0 loss to fifth-seeded Ashland. Somerset finished the season with a 9-9-2 record.

The offensive struggles over most of the season came as a complete surprise after the excellent start the Spartans put together. The Spartans scored 23 goals in their first six games as the boys rolled to a 6-0-1 start to the season. In the team’s final 13 games, the Spartans scored 13 goals, six of them in their final win against Menomonie.

Somerset coach Bill Roll suggested that the timing of the offensive drought correlated with the starting of classes this fall.

“We have an incredibly smart group of seniors, four that have 4.0 GPA’s and another who’s close. These kids are pretty well grounded. They know that academics is going to be what carries them,” Roll said.

Roll said this game was much like many of the Spartans’ games over the final two-thirds of the season. The Spartans controlled the ball between the goalie boxes, but producing successful scoring chances out of the ball control became more and more difficult. The playoff game was scoreless through halftime. Ashland scored the opening goal at 49:14 on a well-placed shot just inside the post. Ashland got its second goal with 2:29 remaining in the game off a free kick.

The Spartans had a few good scoring chances, most of them coming in the game’s final 10 minutes.

Roll said the lack of scoring shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of effort.

“I thought this was the best effort we put out all season for a full 90 minutes,” he said.