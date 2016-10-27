New Richmond volleyball season ends in Eau Claire

First-year Tiger coach Al Getschel said his team played well in most aspects of the game, particularly in the back row play from Carly Johnson, Amelia Feuerer and Kianna Osterbauer. Feuerer only had one error in returning 28 Memorial serves.

“Our back row passing was borderline spectacular. Amelia, that’s the best she’s played all year,” Getschel said.

The Tigers served well, with four errors over the three sets. They had five aces, led by two from Lisa Johnson. Loni Bauer was on target with all nine of her serves as the team’s top percentage server.

The Tigers’ blocking also produced some results, led by Bauer and Hanna Weinzierl. Brooke Keilen led the Tigers with seven kills, followed by Bauer with six and Carly Johnson and Weinzierl with five each.

Those numbers all look like the Tigers were performing well. But the number of hits they had blocked was the Tigers’ undoing. The Tigers had 32 hitting errors, most of them that were blocked for quick points at the net.

The Tigers were one of the most senior-laden teams in the area with nine of the 11 varsity players being seniors. Getschel said the Tigers in his first team were “certainly up and down. When they played, they could play with anybody.”

Feuerer and Anna Hop, both sophomores, are the only members of the varsity returning next season.

“Other than that, it’s eight open positions,” Getschel said.