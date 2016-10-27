Despite several Tigers running outstanding races, New Richmond wasn’t able to advance any runners to the WIAA state meet. Both New Richmond squads placed ninth among the 12 teams at the Division 1 meet.

The top finisher for the Tigers was one of the rapidly rising runners on the team. Freshman Lauren Johnson moved up to be the top runner for the Tigers for the first time. She placed 24th in the girls race. In recent races Johnson has moved up to run with Tiger seniors Mallory Kelly and Lexi Brown and in this race she showed she’s ready to be a number one runner for the Tigers in the future.

Kelly and Brown were close behind Johnson. Kelly finished in 31st and Brown in 40th.

While the Tigers were Middle Border Conference champions, this really was a transitional season for the girls, with Kelly and Brown as the only upperclassmen. Freshman Erika Emerson was the team’s fourth runner at the sectional, with juniors Amanda Johnson, Bailey Hubmer and Jenna Wilson as the fifth, sixth and seventh runners.

The Tiger boys were led at the sectional meet by junior Dylan Wachter, who was the MBC individual champion. He placed 35th at the sectional meet in 17:33.

The next five Tiger runners ran in a pack, finishing within 21 seconds of each other. Max Fore led the group, placing 54th. He was followed by Hayden Bradbury, Jackson Pearson, Mengcha Moua and Cole Eastep, with freshman Landon Carney as the team’s seventh runner.

New Richmond’s boys were also a vastly young team this season, without a senior in their postseason lineup.