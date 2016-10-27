New Richmond's Sam Altena is a finalist for state's top running back
Wisconsin Sports Network has announced its 2016 finalists for the top high school running backs in the state and New Richmond's Sam Altena is one of the five finalists.
WSN gives out the Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch Award to the top high school running back in the state. Altena's outstanding season has placed him among the leading rushers in the state. Altena has broken long-standing New Richmond records for most rushing yardage in a season and in a career this year.
The full story can be found on this page on the wissports.com website:
http://www.wissports.net/news_article/show/713767?referrer_id=519407