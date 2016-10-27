Search
    New Richmond's Sam Altena is a finalist for state's top running back

    By Dave Newman Today at 10:29 a.m.
    New Richmond's Sam Altena (28) is shown during Friday's win over Medford, where he rushed for 257 yards.

    Wisconsin Sports Network has announced its 2016 finalists for the top high school running backs in the state and New Richmond's Sam Altena is one of the five finalists.

    WSN gives out the Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch Award to the top high school running back in the state. Altena's outstanding season has placed him among the leading rushers in the state. Altena has broken long-standing New Richmond records for most rushing yardage in a season and in a career this year.

    The full story can be found on this page on the wissports.com website:

    http://www.wissports.net/news_article/show/713767?referrer_id=519407

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
