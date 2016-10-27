WSN gives out the Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch Award to the top high school running back in the state. Altena's outstanding season has placed him among the leading rushers in the state. Altena has broken long-standing New Richmond records for most rushing yardage in a season and in a career this year.

