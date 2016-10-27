Three New Richmond youth soccer teams advance to state

The New Richmond U12 boys faced Byron in their first game at the state tournament, winning 5-1. Their second game was against Crystal-Robbie and they came away with a 6-3 win, which put them into the semifinals. In the semifinals they played a strong St Paul Blackhawks team, coming up just short, 3-2, resulting in a third place finish in the tournament. Their overall record for the season was 7-2-0.

The U13 boys team from New Richmond advanced to the state tournament as the wild card team. Their regular season record of 5-0-1 tied them with Menomonie, but they lost out by one in goal differential. At the state tournament they opened up against Wright County and came away with a 1-0 win, scoring on a free kick midway through the second half. In the championship game, it was a rematch with Menomonie from earlier in the year. The first meeting ended in a 3-3 tie. In this game, New Richmond scored first but saw Menomonie tie things up late in the first half. In the first five minutes of the second half New Richmond scored to take a 2-1 lead and finished off the game by not allowing Menomonie any scoring chances to win the state championship 2-1.