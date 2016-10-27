Search
    Three New Richmond youth soccer teams advance to state

    By Dave Newman Today at 1:43 p.m.
    The New Richmond U13 boys soccer state championship team includes (front, l-r) Andrew Blattner, Johnny Brugler, Jonny Sicard, Aidan Westmoreland, Bode Gabriel, Evan Matuszak and Andy Johnson; (middle) Macauley Reuben, Mattias Fore, Charlie Gess, Jacob Doehrman, Noah Herron, Parker Stephens, Malaki Pethes and Liam Rohow; (back) Coach Catarina Parsons, Coach Tory Matuszak, Chase Matuszak, Brayden Hayes, David Blair, Coach Nicole Hayes and Coach Darian Blattner.1 / 3
    The New Richmond U12 boys team that competed at state consists of (top, l-r) Coach Jerry Pinx, Reily Heiberg, Logan Becker, Dayton White, Trestan Pinx, Austin Bessac, Zach Howard and Tayler Pinx; (front) Jack Smestad, Dylan Triem, Charlie Mendez, Isaac Helbig, Azariah Zappetta, Derrick Chute and Jacob Lammers. 2 / 3
    The New Richmond U11 girls soccer team that qualified for state consists of (back, l-r) Coach Kristen Nielsen, Lydia Halleen, Sienna Gaspord, Maggie Heinecke, Stella Nielsen, Ava Cheslock and Assistant Coach Joe Green; (middle) Kylie Albert, Ava Zinck, Leah Olson, Ireland Green, Morgan Strahlman and Mary Harrold; (front) Emma Eastep and Brekkyn Storie.3 / 3

    Three New Richmond youth soccer teams recently competed at state tournaments.

    The New Richmond U11 girls team finished the regular season 5-0-1 to win its division and qualify for the state tournament in Rochester, Minn. In the state tournament the Tigers opened against Edina and lost in a hard fought game, 3-2. They moved into their next game needing a win to advance to the semi-final game but came up just short in a 2-1 loss to the Fusion. The Fusion is made up of players from Plymouth, Wayzata and Robbinsdale. Overall, the team finished 5-2-1 in their first season being eligible for state tournament play.

    The New Richmond U12 boys faced Byron in their first game at the state tournament, winning 5-1. Their second game was against Crystal-Robbie and they came away with a 6-3 win, which put them into the semifinals. In the semifinals they played a strong St Paul Blackhawks team, coming up just short, 3-2, resulting in a third place finish in the tournament. Their overall record for the season was 7-2-0.

    The U13 boys team from New Richmond advanced to the state tournament as the wild card team. Their regular season record of 5-0-1 tied them with Menomonie, but they lost out by one in goal differential. At the state tournament they opened up against Wright County and came away with a 1-0 win, scoring on a free kick midway through the second half. In the championship game, it was a rematch with Menomonie from earlier in the year. The first meeting ended in a 3-3 tie. In this game, New Richmond scored first but saw Menomonie tie things up late in the first half. In the first five minutes of the second half New Richmond scored to take a 2-1 lead and finished off the game by not allowing Menomonie any scoring chances to win the state championship 2-1.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
