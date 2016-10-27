New Richmond and Onalaska played in the opening game of the season. The Tigers dominated that game, winning 6-3. Tiger coach Pete Melloy said it’s important his team doesn’t read too much into the result from the Aug. 23 game.

“They’re a completely different team at this point of the season. I think my guys understand that,” Melloy said.

A number that Melloy’s more comfortable with? How about the fact the Tigers have outscored their opponents 59-1 over the past 13 games.

“I’m going to play the odds. As long as we continue to not let people score, we’ll find ways to put it in the net,” Melloy said.

The Tigers only defeated La Crosse Logan 1-0 on Saturday. The Tigers dominated time of possession of the ball, which Melloy estimated at 80 percent of the time. But he said the Tigers weren’t aggressive enough with the ball, letting Logan keep a cluster of defenders at the top of the 18-yard box.

Senior Croix Hare scored the only goal of the game on Saturday. He scored at the 24:34 mark when his corner kick attempt curled high into the net, going untouched by any of the Logan defenders.

“It was one of those fluky goals. You don’t see that too often,” Melloy said.

The Tigers had numerous scoring chances. They put shots off the crossbar and goal post, but they had more shots sail between the football uprights that stand above the tops of the soccer goals.

“We had a little of the playoff jitters,” Melloy said of the Tigers’ inaccurate shooting.

Melloy said his players got frustrated in both games last week because the opponents packed in their defense around the keeper and did little to challenge the Tigers.

In Thursday’s game against Menomonie, the Tigers scored 9:56 into the game when A.J. Johnson scored off a feed from Zach Landt. The scored stayed at 1-0 until the 40th minute when Adam Schoepke scored the first of his two goals. He scored again in the 58th minute. Blake Johnson netted the Tigers’ final game in the 77th minute.