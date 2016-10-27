New Richmond boys soccer is headed to sectional final, tops Onalaska 3-0 Thursday
The New Richmond boys soccer team is headed to the WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game. The Tigers topped Onalaska 3-0 on Thursday to advance.
The Tigers will face the winner of Thursday's game between Marshfield and Ashwaubenon in the sectional title game. The sectional final will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Wausau.
New Richmond and Onalaska battled through a scoreless first half, though the Tigers had numerous chances.
They finally got the chances to pay off in the second half. Adam Schoepke scored off a penalty kick at 55:09. A.J. Johnson turned an incredible individual effort into the Tigers' second goal at 61:14. Schoepke scored the final goal at 68:30 on another penalty kick.
The last time the Tigers advanced to the sectional final game was in 2013.