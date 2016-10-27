Search
    New Richmond boys soccer is headed to sectional final, tops Onalaska 3-0 Thursday

    By Dave Newman Today at 6:12 p.m.
    A.J. Johnson (11) dodged several Onalaska defenders to score the game's second goal at the 61:14 mark of the sectional semifinal contest.

    The New Richmond boys soccer team is headed to the WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game. The Tigers topped Onalaska 3-0 on Thursday to advance.

    The Tigers will face the winner of Thursday's game between Marshfield and Ashwaubenon in the sectional title game. The sectional final will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Wausau.

    New Richmond and Onalaska battled through a scoreless first half, though the Tigers had numerous chances.

    They finally got the chances to pay off in the second half. Adam Schoepke scored off a penalty kick at 55:09. A.J. Johnson turned an incredible individual effort into the Tigers' second goal at 61:14. Schoepke scored the final goal at 68:30 on another penalty kick.

    The last time the Tigers advanced to the sectional final game was in 2013.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
