St. Croix Central football team aims to end Osceola's reign

The Panthers and Chieftains will meet at 7 p.m. this Friday at Osceola in the second round of Division 4 playoff action. The Panthers advanced through the opening round of playoffs last Friday with a 35-20 win over Northwestern. Osceola remained unbeaten by eliminating Altoona, 28-14.

Central lost to Osceola 21-7 in the regular season meeting between the two teams on Oct. 7. No team has played the Chieftains closer this season. Central coach Tony DiSalvo said the Panthers are going into Friday’s game with the same attitude as the first meeting.

“This is a big boy game. We’re going to do what we do best and block and tackle,” DiSalvo said. “I think it’ll be a field position battle.”

The Panthers flexed their muscles in the win over Northwestern last Friday. Northwestern hit on a couple big plays, including an 80-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter. Otherwise, the Panther defense had the Tigers pretty well boxed in.

To start Friday’s game, the Panthers took the opening kickoff and drove the length of the field. Fullback Ryan Larson powered in from two yards out for the opening score.

The Panthers extended the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter when quarterback Collin Nelson broke free for a 40-yard touchdown. Northwestern scored late in the quarter to make the score 14-7 at halftime.

Central opened the second half with another scoring drive, with Nelson reaching the goal line again. Northwestern answered back with its 80-yard bomb.

The Panthers maintained course. Nelson scored his third touchdown of the game late in the third quarter. The Panthers expanded the lead to 35-13 when Nelson connected with his older brother, Trevor, on a 20-yard pass in the fourth quarter. Northwestern got its final touchdown in the waning moments of the game.

Central’s coaches wanted to establish a diverse offense in Friday’s game. That panned out, with four different Panthers gaining at least 50 yards on the ground, as the team finished with 274 yards rushing. Alec Fischer led the team with 89 yards rushing. Larson, Collin Nelson and Mike Steinmetz also rushed for more than 50 yards.

DiSalvo said one of the keys Friday was an adjustment the defensive coaches made at halftime. Northwestern was having success with misdirection plays in the first half. Through the use of iPads on the sideline, the coaches were able to see what was causing the problem and they made the needed adjustment.

“You are light years behind if you don’t have that,” DiSalvo said of the sideline computers. “It helps a whole bunch.”