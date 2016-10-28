The Tigers will play in the second round of the WIAA playoffs this Friday at Onalaska. New Richmond is the third seed in the Division 3 regional bracket while Onalaska is the second seed.

Both teams are coming off wins where their offenses dominated the game. New Richmond defeated Medford 65-28, while Onalaska put away Sparta, 42-7. Onalaska was the champion of the Mississippi Valley Conference. Onalaska, now 9-1, passes the ball more effectively than any team the Tigers have faced this season. Onalaska quarterback Brayton Duin has passed for 3,371 yards this season. Onalaska has a pair of receivers, Jalen Sample and Tyler Hughes, who have combined for 2,542 yards receiving and 35 touchdowns.

“They are very skilled,” New Richmond coach Keith Badger said about the key members of Onalaska’s passing game. “We need pressure, right now.”

Badger said the best chance the Tiger defensive backs have against the tall Onalaska receivers is if the Tiger defensive front can generate a quick pass rush that prevents Duin from waiting for his receivers to break open.

Speaking of breaking things open, that’s what the Tigers did in the second half of Friday’s game against Medford. The score stood at 37-28 at halftime. The Tigers made a number of big plays on offense, defense and special teams to outscore Medford 28-0 in the second half.

According to team records, the 65 points is the most points the Tigers have scored in a game in modern times. The previous record was 51 points in 1964. In 1920, records show the Tigers defeating Osceola, 107-0, for the program’s all-time scoring record.

That was one of several records the Tigers established on Friday. Another was the single season individual rushing record, which is now held by senior Sam Altena. He finished with 257 yards rushing on Friday. That gives him 1,796 yards for the season, breaking the single season record that had been held by Travis Gibson since the 1993 season.

Altena finished with five touchdowns in the game. That ties a team record that he and Gibson hold for the most touchdowns in a modern game.

It might not look it from the final score, but the Tigers had a battle on their hands through the first half. The first quarter ended with the Tigers leading 24-21. It also featured one of the biggest scoring eruptions any fan will likely see. Within a span of five plays, four touchdowns were scored.

The scoring flurry began when Medford’s Conrad Bolz scored on a five-yard run with 2:03 left in the first quarter, giving Medford a 14-10 lead. New Richmond’s Brandon Powers answered immediately, breaking to the left sideline for an 82-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Bolz answered immediately. Colton Pahnke’s kickoff sailed to the Medford 6. Bolz broke through the Tiger coverage for a 94-yard return, putting Medford ahead 21-17.

The Tigers didn’t score on the ensuing kickoff, but they did on the following play. Quarterback Mikah Kier broke away for a 64-yard score, the fourth touchdown in a 49-second span. His touchdown gave the Tigers a 24-21 lead, and they’d never surrender the lead again.

Badger said the Tiger coaches made some adjustments to deal with Medford’s unbalanced offense after the first quarter and the Tigers were able to shut down Medford’s offense from there.

“The defense played awesome,” Badger said. “With the exception of the first quarter, the game was well defended.”

The defense and the special teams also put the Tigers in good position with several big plays. Noah Towberman intercepted a pass late in the third quarter to set up a score that helped break the game open.

The play that delivered the knockout punch was the opening play of the second half. Pahnke purposely chipped a short kickoff down the left sideline. Brandon Powers raced down and was able to cover the ball at the Medford 30. Three plays later, Kier scored on a 10-yard keeper and Medford never recovered.

Altena scored the final three touchdowns of the game.

While the Tigers ran for 395 yards, they also threw the ball quite effectively. Kier completed 12-16 passes for 165 yards. Blake Kretovics was his favorite target, with five catches for 75 yards.

Badger said one key reason for the progress made by the running game has been the blocking of the Tiger receivers. He said Cole Effertz made several outstanding blocks to spring Altena into the open field on long runs.