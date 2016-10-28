New Richmond went to Onalaska and knocked off the Mississippi Valley Conference champion Hilltoppers, 55-29. St. Croix Central knocked off the defending Division 4 state champions from Osceola, 21-14.

New Richmond rode another huge game from running back Sam Altena, who finished with 184 yards and five touchdowns. The Tiger defense excelled, limiting Onalaska's vaunted passing attack to 298 yards. Brandon Powers intercepted two passes and Thomas McKinney picked off a screen pass.

St. Croix Central took an early lead against Osceola, but the Chieftains tied the score at 14-14 just before halftime. The Panthers got the only touchdown of the second half when senior Cole Refsnider powered his way into the end zone with just over nine minutes remaining.

New Richmond wil play at Rice Lake next weekend in Level 3 of the Division 3 playoffs. Rice Lake had its hands full with La Crosse Logan on Friday, rallying for a 27-23 victory.

St. Croix Central will travel to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in the Level 3 game in the Division 4 playoffs next weekend. G-E-T rolled past West Salem 34-13 on Friday.

Saturday will also be a big day in area high school sports. The WIAA State Cross Country Championships will be held at Wisconsin Dells. And the New Richmond boys soccer will face Marshfield at 1 p.m. at Wausau West High School in the WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game.