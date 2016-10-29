New Richmond boys soccer qualifies for WIAA state tournament for first time
For the first time in program history, the New Richmond boys soccer team has qualified for the WIAA State Championships.
The Tigers qualified on Saturday by defeating Marshfield 4-1 in the WIAA Division 2 sectional championship at Wausau East High School.
New Richmond will face Elkhorn in the state tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
New Richmond, now 19-4-1, led 1-0 at halftime against Marshfield. The only goal of the first period was scored by Croix Hare, set up by an outstanding individual effort by Jose Rapalo, who stole the ball from a Marshfield defender.
New Richmond expanded its lead to 2-0 at the 64:49 mark when Adam Schoepke scored on a penalty kick. Marshfield matched that goal just over a minute later.
The score stayed 2-1 until New Richmond's Sean Flandrick scored an unassisted goal at the 86:27 mark. Senior Zach Landt scored on a shot from the corner at the 87:55 mark to tally the final goal.