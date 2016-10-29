New Richmond will face Elkhorn in the state tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

New Richmond, now 19-4-1, led 1-0 at halftime against Marshfield. The only goal of the first period was scored by Croix Hare, set up by an outstanding individual effort by Jose Rapalo, who stole the ball from a Marshfield defender.

New Richmond expanded its lead to 2-0 at the 64:49 mark when Adam Schoepke scored on a penalty kick. Marshfield matched that goal just over a minute later.

The score stayed 2-1 until New Richmond's Sean Flandrick scored an unassisted goal at the 86:27 mark. Senior Zach Landt scored on a shot from the corner at the 87:55 mark to tally the final goal.