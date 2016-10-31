Somerset's Jack Cichy a Butkus Award semi-finalist
Somerset native Jack Cichy continues to receive national recognition, even though his season was ended by an injury.
It was announced Monday that Cichy is one of 12 semifinalists for The Butkus Award, given to the best collegiate linebacker in the nation. Cichy is a sophomore for the University of Wisconsin Badgers.
Cichy is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a torn pectoral muscle. At the time of the injury, he was leading the nation in tackles.
