    Somerset's Jack Cichy a Butkus Award semi-finalist

    By Dave Newman Today at 7:11 p.m.
    Jack Cichy

    Somerset native Jack Cichy continues to receive national recognition, even though his season was ended by an injury.

    It was announced Monday that Cichy is one of 12 semifinalists for The Butkus Award, given to the best collegiate linebacker in the nation. Cichy is a sophomore for the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

    Cichy is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a torn pectoral muscle. At the time of the injury, he was leading the nation in tackles.

    Here is the link to the full list of semifinalists:

    http://www.thebutkusaward.com/watchlist/view.aspx?t=c

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
